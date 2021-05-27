Balloonfest returning June 25-27

A local non-profit that mentors kids throughout Livingston County is closing its doors. Mentor Livingston, formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters of Livingston County, announced that the agency will be closing by the end of June. The non-profit pairs volunteers or mentors with children or mentees who serve as friends and role models to help them gain greater self-confidence and realize their potential. Fundraising accounts for over 65% of its budget, which was severely impacted by the pandemic. Executive Director Shari Davis-Schoech says they have commitments they can fulfill until June 30th for different funders and programs like Lunch Buddies and Rockin Readers but they can’t get into the fall without having a much healthier budget and they just don’t see how they can fulfill the financial needs of the agency moving forward.