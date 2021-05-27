newsbreak-logo
Livingston County, MI

Balloonfest returning June 25-27

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 37th Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest takes to the skies over Howell June 25-27. This popular family event, hosted annually by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, has been modified this year to adhere to COVID-19 orders and restrictions in place during the event planning process. There will be four...

