German scientists claim to have finally cracked the vaccine blood clot puzzle

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus vaccine rollout in the UK has been vaunted and for good reason – it appears to be ushering in the end of the pandemic in Britain. However, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson have been back into the fray this week after reports emerged of two fatalities linked to a rare blood clot disorder following vaccination. Why some vaccines cause rare blood events and others don’t has puzzled the scientific community.

