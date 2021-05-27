German scientists claim to have finally cracked the vaccine blood clot puzzle

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. A single-dose vaccine has been approved for use in the UK, making it the fourth jab to be authorised in the country so far. The UK has ordered 20 million doses, which will arrive later this year. The vaccine is likely to be used as a booster jab for care home residents ahead of winter because it can be easily stored and transported at fridge temperatures. The UK's vaccine committee, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, will produce advice on exactly who should receive the Belgian-made vaccine in due course.