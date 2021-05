Four people were taken to the hospital after a serious five-car crash on northbound Interstate 5 in Lynnwood Thursday morning. All lanes were cleared just after 8:30 a.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash just south of 44th Ave W. around 3:30 a.m. The crash was blocking four left lanes of northbound I-5 just before 5 a.m., according to the WSDOT travel alerts website.