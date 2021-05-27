Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

EastEnders star Shane Richie hints Alfie Moon could return

By Amy West
digitalspy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer EastEnders star Shane Richie has hinted that his character Alfie Moon could return to Albert Square at some point in the near future. While appearing on Lorraine this morning (Thursday, May 27) to discuss Everybody's Talking About Jamie, which has just returned to the West End, the actor told the host that it is entirely possible that Alfie could return to Walford and meddle in his ex-partner Kat Slater's new relationship with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

www.digitalspy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcfadden
Person
Shane Richie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star#Express#Fgm#Eastenders Airs Mondays#Heartbreaking Scenes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
Spoilers
Country
Spain
News Break
BBC
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I sneaked it on and he loved it! Martin Kemp reveals George Michael got him his role in EastEnders and told how the singer requested he wear one of his jumpers onscreen in return

Martin Kemp has revealed that the late George Michael got him his role as Steve Owen in EastEnders, with the Careless Whisper singer demanding he wear one of his jumpers on the show in return. Speaking on his show Martin and Roman's Weekend Best on Saturday, the Spandau Ballet star,...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals cliffhanger aftermath as Kat Slater confronts Whitney

EastEnders spoilers follow. Kat Slater confronts Whitney Dean over the hit-and-run car crash in the first look at Friday's (May 14) EastEnders episode. The BBC has unveiled new photos from this week's final instalment from Albert Square, where Whitney (Shona McGarty) visits Kat (Jessie Wallace) in the hospital to soothe her guilty conscience.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

EastEnders' Mel Owen and Max Branning stars reunite after leaving soap

EastEnders fans saw a reunion earlier this week as two iconic stars of the BBC One soap – Tamzin Outhwaite and Jake Wood – came together off screen. The Mel Owen and Max Branning actors were all smiles as they posed for a picture on Tuesday (May 18), with Wood sporting his noticeably bushier beard.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

EE - Kat Slater

Is anyone else disappointed with the way Kat has been written (or the lack thereof) lately?. The last major storyline she had was back in Christmas 2018 with the Hayley/Alfie drama. Ever since then, it feels like she’s done little much. Whilst I surprisingly do like her pairing with Phil, it feels like she’s been written as that being her only character trait recently!
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

EastEnders is lining up a new shock for Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway as they return from honeymoon

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is set to deliver another obstacle for newlyweds Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway, as they return to Walford from their honeymoon. In scenes set to air next week, Ben and Callum arrive back in Albert Square with a bump when they discover that Vi Highway is still staying at Stuart's – and they've been relegated to a blow-up bed.
Celebritiesperuzi.xyz

Mica Paris is up for a return to her villainous role in EastEnders

Having caused waves on EastEnders last year in the role of villainous Ellie Nixon, Mica Paris has hinted she could one day return. Speaking to MailOnline about the role, actress and singer Mica, 52, insisted there’s potential for Ellie to descend upon Albert Square again given that she wasn’t killed off.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

EastEnders star James Farrar reveals unlikely new friendship for Zack Hudson

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star, James Farrar, has revealed how his character Zack Hudson is about to make a new friend in upcoming episodes. Zack, who has been causing a lot of issues for his sister Sharon (Letitia Dean) lately, will be seen spending time with Jean Slater in what is quite a surprising friendship.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

EastEnders star Tanya Franks reveals Rainie's reaction to Stuart's surrogacy bombshell

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is set to air frustrating scenes for the Highway family, as Vi and Rainie's conflict continues. In upcoming scenes, Vi (Gwen Taylor) interrogates Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) to see if she can help her – but Stuart (Ricky Champ) quickly realises that his grandmother is trying to set the two of them up. Honey then mentions Jay, and Vi has some choice words before Stuart can get her to leave.
Entertainmentdigitalspy.com

EastEnders confirms first schedule changes for Euro 2020

EastEnders has confirmed details of its first Euro 2020 schedule changes. The Walford soap will be airing on different days and times than usual throughout the football tournament, which begins on June 11. EastEnders will start to be affected next week, earlier than the other soaps. Next week, EastEnders airs...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Neighbours star Tim Kano reveals more on Leo Tanaka's return

Neighbours spoilers follow. Neighbours star Tim Kano has spoken for the first time about Leo Tanaka's upcoming return to Ramsay Street. The actor has been back on set since mid-March after agreeing to play Leo for another stint. In an exclusive chat with Digital Spy, Tim has now revealed that...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Former Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale returns to set in new role

Former Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale says he's "grateful" to be back on the set of the long-running ITV soap in a behind-the-scenes role. The actor, who played troubled gambling addict Paul Ashdale, hasn't been seen in front of the camera on the show since his character was killed in a barn explosion back in March.