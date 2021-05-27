EastEnders star Shane Richie hints Alfie Moon could return
Former EastEnders star Shane Richie has hinted that his character Alfie Moon could return to Albert Square at some point in the near future. While appearing on Lorraine this morning (Thursday, May 27) to discuss Everybody's Talking About Jamie, which has just returned to the West End, the actor told the host that it is entirely possible that Alfie could return to Walford and meddle in his ex-partner Kat Slater's new relationship with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).www.digitalspy.com