Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Garfield, Kingfisher by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 12:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Garfield; Kingfisher The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Southwestern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1229 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Loyal, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hennessey, Waukomis, Bison and Lacey. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov