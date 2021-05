Like most people, you probably haven't left Hong Kong for more than a year. The closest we can get to travelling right now is exploring the city's verdant backyard and secluded islands and reposting throwback vacation photos on social media. Staycations also offer a little reprieve to pandemic-pummeled travel bans. So while we eagerly wait for leisure travel to resume, and with a staycation being the closest thing we have to a holiday, we've created 'Hotel Diaries', a series that will give you a peek inside the best hotel accommodations in town. Hopefully, when travel resumes and tourists start coming to the city once again, this guide will help them decide which hotel to consider for their stay.