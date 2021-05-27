newsbreak-logo
Toledo, OH

Play Ball

 3 days ago

The Toledo Mud Hens are teaming up with the City of Toledo and Major League Baseball to host the first-ever Play Ball event at Fifth Third Field on Sunday, June 6. This day of fun is part of an ongoing effort to build connections between youth sports and the Toledo community.

Toledo, OH

Rivalry at the Roost

Shortstop Trace Hatfield runs off the field excitedly after the defense turned a triple play in the fourth inning of the game against Bowling Green on Friday night with two Falcons on base. The Rockets won 5-2 in the first game of the baseball Battle of I-75 series in downtown Toledo in front of 2,500 fans at Fifth Third Field, home of the Toledo Mud Hens.
Toledo, OH

Falcons take advantage at Rocket Invitational

TOLEDO – Bowling Green State University’s Kaila Butler and Zaresha Neal both threw new outdoor personal bests as a handful of student-athletes competed at the Rocket Invitational, hosted by the University of Toledo on Saturday. Along with strong efforts from Butler and Neal, freshman Ayanna Tommy set two new PRs...
Toledo, OH

Nothing 'minor' about Streaks' game at Mud Hens' stadium

TOLEDO — Despite losing the game, each Sandusky Blue Streaks varsity baseball player walked off the field a winner — smiling, rejoicing and just feeling good. “This was an experience of a lifetime,” said Kam Woods, the team’s leadoff hitter and first baseman. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime dream.”. During a...
Toledo, OH

Q&A With Head Coach Jason Candle

With a full spring practice behind them and summer workouts beginning next week, the Toledo Rockets are poised for a very promising 2021 season. The Rockets return all 22 starters and have excellent depth at every position. Toledo Head Coach Jason Candle, now entering his sixth season as the Rockets' leader, recently sat down with Associate Athletic Director Paul Helgren to discuss the upcoming season.
Ohio State

Debating noon or primetime for Buckeyes, value of high-school spring ball

COLUMBUS — Ohio State might be in the lull of the offseason, but Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters has no shortage of topics to cover. Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward is joined by Lettermen Row Director of Recruiting Jeremy Birmingham, Nicole Cox from Roosters, former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Zwick and former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter to talk about the time slots of Buckeyes games.
Toledo, OH

Rockets Dominate Falcons in 19-2 Victory

TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo baseball team wrapped up its weekend against arch-rival Bowling Green with an emphatic 19-2 run-rule victory on Sunday to clinch the series. The Rockets were in control of Sunday's game from the outset, putting up crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the first...
Ohio State

Getting to know one of Ohio's top high school guards: Gabe Cupps

It is common knowledge that you can never start recruiting too early in college sports. College basketball is no exception to this rule as coaches will reach out to recruits, their families, and coaches the first chance that they get. Centerville point guard Gabe Cupps is a coveted 2023 recruit...
Ohio State

Ohio State to Host Summer Football Camps Next Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program will welcome campers back to Columbus this summer, starting in June, for a series of single-day camps. All of the camps will be held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with instruction exclusively by Ohio State football staff members. No outside staff will be permitted due to COVID-19 university guidelines.
Ohio State

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
California State

Buckeyes offer California 4-star

Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson took care of the Buckeyes’ 2022 tight end needs early. Wilson has landed commitments from two of the country’s top 2022 tight ends in 4-stars Bennett Christian from Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona and Benji Gosnell from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry.
Toledo, OH

What does record rate of transfers mean for college basketball?

A trying and unconventional college basketball season has been followed by a frenzied offseason, with players changing rosters at a rate previously unseen in the sport. As of Wednesday morning, 1,580 Division I men’s college basketball players had entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com. With 13 scholarship players each on 357 rosters, that number accounts for 34 percent of the sport. In women’s college basketball, more than 1,000 players have entered the portal. That increased movement has come in the same offseason in which the NCAA Division I Council approved legislation allowing athletes to transfer one time without having to sit out one year.
Ohio State
FanSided

Ohio State football: Consistency needed from Josh Proctor

The Ohio State football team is hoping for Josh Proctor to improve and be a great safety in 2021. We got spoiled, Buckeye fans. For forty games we had Jordan Fuller locking down the backend of the Ohio State defense. He was so good and steady you almost forgot he was there until the Buckeyes needed him to make a play. Jordan Fuller was a luxury. Well, he moved onto the Rams where he started twelve games as a rookie last fall, and the Buckeyes, um, let’s just say struggled at safety for much of the season.
Ohio State

How Ohio State's Schedule Will Affect Its First-Year Starting Quarterback in 2021

The structure head coach Ryan Day has built for Ohio State quarterbacks isn’t accidental. Not in the least bit. . He wants the Buckeyes to produce top-end NFL quarterbacks better than anybody else. So he's installed an offense similar to that which they’ll see in the pros. Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears’ 11th overall draft pick, spent the past weekend at rookie minicamp learning about the system he’s being asked to run. To him, at least thus far, it hasn't been much of a transition at all.
Ohio State

Buckeyes End Season with 4-1 Loss to TCU

FINAL RESULTS (PDF) ORLANDO, Fla. – Ohio State dropped the doubles point and wasn’t able to recover in singles as the Buckeyes season ended in the NCAA round of 16 on Monday with a 4-1 defeat to No. 7 TCU. In a year that started without even the assurance that...
Bowling Green, OH

'Ride of Silence' for bicyclists to be held Wednesday

On Wednesday, May 19, cyclists across Ohio will again take to the road, joining globally in the 2021 Ride of Silence, a silent procession to honor and celebrate the lives of family and friends injured or killed while cycling on public roadways. Like last year, due to the impacts of...
Lucas County, OH

Hendel: A day at the races leads to much merriment

MAY DAY, the kickoff to spring, was extra special this year since it was also the day of the Kentucky Derby, the 147th running of the roses. Also special was seeing all of the lovely spring fashions at local soirees. Of course, the southern-style event based in Kentucky is also...