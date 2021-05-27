I'm 6'5" and Driving a 2021 Polaris Slingshot for Two Weeks. What Do You Want to Know?

Yes, my head is above the windshield. No, I haven't hit a bird. Yet. It may or may not have been intentional to task me, the tallest person in The Drive's virtual office, with testing the new 2021 Polaris Slingshot. On one hand, it does have unlimited headroom; on the other, I only just discovered that the engine's redline is pegged at 8,000 rpm because the dash cut my view of the gauge off at about 6,000 rpm. Regardless, I'm 6'5" and having a pretty good time so far with the shouty, orange-and-blue three-wheeler. So, what do you want to know about it?