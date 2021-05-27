DNR terminates Mesabi Metallics leases
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has terminated the leases for Mesabi Metallics, the beleaguered iron ore mine and half-built processing plant near Nashwauk. The DNR started the 20-day process to terminate the company's leases earlier this month after after the company failed to meet a last-chance requirement set by the state after years of missed lease requirements and deadlines. Namely, it only made half of the required $200 million available by May 1, blaming the COVID-19 crisis in India, where its funder Essar is based. Last week, the DNR added to the list of unfulfilled requirements when it deemed one of Mesabi Metallics' lenders as not credible.www.duluthnewstribune.com