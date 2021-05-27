Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic Origins announced, including Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Sonic Central event today, Sega announced pretty much everything it was expected to announce (including Sonic Colors: Ultimate), in one form or another. Notably, it announced Sonic Origins, a new collection (likely the aforementioned French listing for Sonic Collection) including Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, & Knuckles, and Sonic CD that will incorporate “added content and features.” Release date and platforms were not specified, but the game will come to “modern platforms,” which pretty definitely includes Nintendo Switch. More information will come later this year.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog 3#Sonic Colors#Sonic Cd#Sega#Modern Music#New Music#Game Music#Sonic Origins#Sega#French#Sonic Collection#Nintendo Switch#Sonic Knuckles#Sonic Cd#Modern Platforms#Mobile Devices#Release Date#The Game#Fresh Access#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

New Sonic The Hedgehog Collection Rumored For Series’ 30th Anniversary

SEGA is celebrating Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, it’s hotly tipped to release a new collection featuring multiple games in the Blue Blur’s illustrious career. French retailer Sogamely has posted up a listing for Sonic Collection EU version for the PS4, which ties in with...
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Mario is dead, behold the horror of Tokyo Olympic Games Sonic the Hedgehog

The Olympics were off to a rotten non-start last year thanks to…you know. What’s happening this year in the grandest sporting event of them all? Honestly I have no idea, but what I do know is that the digital equivalent of the Tokyo Olympic games just took a turn towards nightmare fuel. Mario is dead, and in his place is a much more terrifying version of Sonic, anthropomorphised to human form and ready to dominate all the competitions:
MoviesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie plot leaked by the government

Usually, leakers and data miners take care of revealing plot details of upcoming video game movies. However, this time around, it’s the U.S. government that leaked a coming film’s plot. The US Copyright Catalog inadvertently revealed plot details of the coming sequel to the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog film. The listing reveals the movie’s plot details, as well as some relevant dates, like the project’s start date and anticipated conclusion.
Video GamesComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog Deluxe Encyclo-speed-ia Gets a 30% Off Deal

In September of last year, Sega and Dark Horse Books announced the Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia in celebration of the character's 30th anniversary. The book is described as a deep dive into Sonic lore and all of the games released from the Sega Genesis to the present day. At the time, only a standard version of the book was announced, but a Deluxe Edition followed earlier this week and it just got a big discount on Amazon.
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

Sega is bundling five classic Sonic the Hedgehog games into a new compilation called Sonic Origins

Something to look forward to: Sega as part of its 30th anniversary celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog announced a new compilation that bundles several of the franchise’s early adventures into a single package. Sonic Origins, due out sometime next year, will include Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Sonic & Knuckles. If you missed the opportunity to play these classics in the 90s or want to relive them on modern systems, this is your shot.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Sonic Origins' (ALL) Revealed

Sonic Origins is on a new compiled series that includes Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles as well as Sonic CD. Fans who are looking for a nostalgic gameplay experience can check out these classic hits for some non-stop Sonic action and fresh content, with more information coming soon.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Sonic the Hedgehog livestream will show off ‘upcoming projects’

Sega will host a Sonic Central livestream this Thursday, May 27, and it’s promising “a first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events for our Sonic 30th celebration.” This year is indeed the 30th anniversary of the original Sega game’s 1991 release, but you don’t exactly need a big milestone to celebrate the blue boi: Sega promised a whole lot of Sonic news in 2020, but we didn’t get much that was relevant to PC, probably thanks to the pandemic.
RetailDestructoid

Sonic the Hedgehog Collection pops up on French retail website

An online retailer may have outed the existence of a new Sonic the Hedgehog compilation, currently being produced by Sega for the blue blur's 30th anniversary. French retailer Sogamely, (interestingly the exact same retailer that leaked the supposed Sonic Colors remaster), put up a listing for "Sonic Collection EU version" for PS4 — with the title obviously being a webpage placeholder. This is no confirmation that said compilation even exists, of course, but given the anniversary year, the upcoming movie sequel, and Sogamely's rep for early Sonic the Hedgehog info, it's a strong possibility that said title is en route.
Video GamesIGN

Sonic Central Stream Will Reveal New Projects For the Blue Hedgehog

A new Sonic the Hedgehog stream will reveal fresh "projects, partnerships, and events" to celebrate the blue hedgehog's 30th anniversary, Sega announced today. Titled Sonic Central, the stream kicks off Thursday, May 27 at 9am PT / 12pm ET. The stream will be available through Youtube and Twitch. A Sonic...
Retailnintendoeverything.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate announced, coming to Switch

Sonic Colors Ultimate is in development, SEGA has announced. It will launch for Switch on September 7. Sonic Colors Ultimate will feature a baby Sonic keychain at retail. SEGA is also planning a Digital Deluxe version featuring early access, exclusive music, gold and silver wearables, exclusive player icons, and Sonic movie boost.
Video GamesNeoseeker

Sega teases Sonic the Hedgehog reveals this week

Sega is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise this year, and promises surprises will in store for longtime fans who tune into the special stream that kicks off on the official Sonic series Youtube and Twich channels this May 27th starting 9:00am PT / 12:00pm PT.
Video GamesComicBook

Sega Releases Amazing Sonic the Hedgehog Anniversary Trailer

The original Sonic the Hedgehog game turns 30-years-old this year, and Sega is starting to gear up big for the anniversary celebration. Shortly after announcing a stream event set to take place later this week, Sega released an awesome new trailer celebrating the character's history. Titled "Unstoppable for Generations," the trailer shows the impact the series has had on fans throughout the years, as well as some of the biggest highlights from the character's history. Naturally, some of Sonic's most memorable games are showcased, but the live-action film, comics, and animation also get some screen-time. It's definitely a must-watch for fans of the blue blur!
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Sonic the Hedgehog news promised at 30th anniversary livestream this Thursday

Sega has announced that it will be holding a special virtual event entitled Sonic Central later this week, ahead of Sonic the Hedgheog's 30th anniversary next month. The broadcast will take place on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube and Twitch accounts on Thursday, May 27 at 5pm UK time, and we're promised a "first look at some of our upcoming projects, partnerships and events" that are being undertaken to mark three decades since Sonic sped into our lives.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Live: Watch the Sonic the Hedgehog Reveal Livestream Right Here

As Sonic the Hedgehog celebrates its 30th anniversary, it’s time to get a glimpse of what’s next for the famous Blue Blur. The Sonic Central livestream – scheduled to get underway from 9AM PT / 12PM ET – promises a first look at “some of our upcoming projects, partnerships, and events”. Join us for all of the action live on this page.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Cryptic new Sonic The Hedgehog game coming in 2022

There were a lot of announcements packed into Sega’s Sonic Central stream on Thursday, but none more exciting than the news of a brand-new Sonic the Hedgehog game coming in 2022. The game only got a cryptic logo, but Sega confirmed that it will come to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Video Gamesmagazinebuzz.com

Sega Celebrates 30 Years of “Sonic the Hedgehog” with New Games | Movie Zain

On June 23, it has been 30 years since his first match with the Blue Hedgehog in the main role, Sonic the hedgehog, Released for the Sega Mega Drive console. Sega will of course celebrate the anniversary in a number of different ways. We’ve already seen, among other things, a small glimpse of a completely new game with a currently unknown name that will be released in 2022, during a live broadcast called Sonic Central.
Video GamesPolygon

Watch Sonic the Hedgehog’s new digital showcase, Sonic Central

Sega will reveal “a plethora” of new projects, partnerships, and events to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary during a livestream titled Sonic Central. Expect new game announcements and updates on previously announced projects, like the Sonic animated series coming to Netflix and Paramount Pictures’ new feature film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Sonic Mania 2 Would Be The Perfect Sonic Central Announcement

In celebration of Sonic’s 30th Anniversary, SEGA have announced that they’re hosting a Sonic Central live stream tomorrow to take a glance at some upcoming projects, partnerships and events that concern the Blue Blur. There’s already some educated guesses on what will be announced. A port of Sonic Colours has been leaked already, along with the existence of some kind of Sonic Collection. It’s also possible we’d see some kind of Sonic 2 movie news, perhaps the official reveal of Knuckles.