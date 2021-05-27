Sonic Origins announced, including Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles

The original Sonic the Hedgehog game turns 30-years-old this year, and Sega is starting to gear up big for the anniversary celebration. Shortly after announcing a stream event set to take place later this week, Sega released an awesome new trailer celebrating the character's history. Titled "Unstoppable for Generations," the trailer shows the impact the series has had on fans throughout the years, as well as some of the biggest highlights from the character's history. Naturally, some of Sonic's most memorable games are showcased, but the live-action film, comics, and animation also get some screen-time. It's definitely a must-watch for fans of the blue blur!