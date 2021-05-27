Sonic Origins announced, including Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles
During the Sonic Central event today, Sega announced pretty much everything it was expected to announce (including Sonic Colors: Ultimate), in one form or another. Notably, it announced Sonic Origins, a new collection (likely the aforementioned French listing for Sonic Collection) including Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, & Knuckles, and Sonic CD that will incorporate “added content and features.” Release date and platforms were not specified, but the game will come to “modern platforms,” which pretty definitely includes Nintendo Switch. More information will come later this year.www.nintendoenthusiast.com