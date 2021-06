Not sure whether or not to spring for the organic meat at your supermarket? It can be a tough call. As far as nutrients go, the meat will pretty much off there same vitamins and minerals as its conventional counterpart, though it may spare you from eating harmful hormones and antibiotics. However, new research may give you extra incentive to buy organic meat. As it turns out, organic meat is significantly less likely to contain harmful bacteria that could put you at risk for foodborne illnesses.