Old Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan Firing On All Cylinders For This One
The full trailer for Old, the new film from M. Night Shyamalan, debuted this morning, and I will give the man this: he knows how to make a trailer. It stars a very impressive cast: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant, and Thomasin McKenzie. When this debuted during this past year's Super Bowl, the teaser creeped people out and made them unnerved. After watching this one, I am not sure those feelings will go away, but I can guarantee that they will watch. Check out the trailer for Old below.