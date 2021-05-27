newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Soloman Kane Rises As Mezco Toy Debuts Their Newest One:12 Figure

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe adventures of Solomon Kane can continue as Mezco Toyz releases their newest One:12 Collective figure. This fictional character was created by the pulp-era writer Robert E. Howard back in the late 1920s. Soloman Kane is usually depicted in the late 16th–early 17th century as he wanders the world with the only goal of vanquishing evil across the land. This is a perfect concept figure to release from Mezco Toyz, allowing fans to create their own villainous world for Kane to explore. The figure will include three different head sculpts, and the is the first One:12 creation to have swappable hairpieces. Soloman's journey will be deadly, and he comes with a huge assortment of weapons with his staff, pistols, daggers, swords, and a torch. The Solomon Kane One:12 Collective Figure from Mezco Toyz is priced at $90. He is set to release between February – April 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

bleedingcool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert E. Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puritan#L R#Costume#Evil#Adventures#Swords#Pre Orders#Releases#Collectors#Boots Accessories#Viking Boots#Adventurer Pants#Pistols#Head Portraits#Interchangeable Flame#Sheath#Interchangeable Hair#Marksman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Stan Winstonbleedingcool.com

The Hiya Toys Alien Hive Grows With Two New 1/18 Scale Figures

Alien fans can continue to expand their own hive of Xenomorphs and Nostromo crew members as Hiya Toys is back with new reveals. Their highly detailed 1/18 scale figures return with two new addition from the Alien lore. Up first is another member of the USCSS Nostromo as Joan Lambert suits up for the last time with her blue spacesuit that will feature a removable helmet. Standing 4.3 inches tall, this miniaturized character is a must-have to complete the original crew of the Nostromo before tragedy strikes. Hiya Toys has also revealed a new Xenomorph Queen, with this one coming to us from the 2004 alternate timeline of Alien Vs. Predator.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Catwoman Joins Batman in Feudal Japan With Star Ace Toys New Figure

Star Ace Toys is back with another amazing DC Comics figure from the hit animated film, Batman Ninja. Standing 11.5" tall, Catwoman is joining the fight against warlord Joker and his chaos he has created in the past. Star Ace has revealed two different versions of the figure, with a standard and deluxe getting released. As for the normal Catwoman, she will come with a great set of accessories and swappable parts like a removable mask, moveable eyes, swappable hands, claw hands attachment, and her iconic whip. The deluxe, on the other hand will include a black cat, pink cat's paw, and a flexible metal hose. The Batman Ninja version of Catwoman is different than the usual Selina Kyle we see in DC Comics, but this is a must have collectible for Batman fans. Both Batman Ninja Catwoman figures from Star Ace Toys are set to release in the Third Quarter of 2021, and they are both up for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles. The normal is priced at $265, while the deluxe comes in at $279, and they can both be found here.
bleedingcool.com

Transformers Shattered Glass Starscream Figure Debuts With Hasbro

Hasbro has revealed their next Transformers Shattered Glass figure as Starscream is here to save the day. In the world of Shattered Glass, heroes and villains have swapped places creating new stories for old and new fans of the beloved franchise. Starscream marks the third figure to come out of this, like with Blurr and Megatron already preparing to stop the villainous Autobots. The Transformers Shattered Glass figure will transform into his tetra jet mode in 22 steps and will feature his alternate white hero deco. He will come with two Energy swords, and with Hasbro Pulse, Transformers collectors will also get an exclusive variant cover for the included 5-part Shattered Glass comic. This heroic Starscream is set to release in December 2021 and is priced at $38.99. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here, and be sure to add the other two Shattered Glass heroes before it's too late.
bleedingcool.com

Mezco Toyz Reveals Predator 2: Deluxe City Hunter MDS Figure

The concrete jungle has a new hunter as Mezco Toyz announces their newest Mezco Designer Series figure. Coming out of Predator 2, the City Hunter is back once again and is loaded with a huge assortment of accessories. The Yanjta stands 6" tall, has a nice set of articulation, is loaded with screen accurate detail, and will come with a variety of swappable hands. The hands will be able to the accessories, which will include a combistick, wrist blade, smart disc, and a hunting trophy (bloody skull and spine). For removable pieces, the Predator will have a removable mask, as well as his plasmacaster, which can be taken off from his shoulder. The Mezco Designer Series has its own unique look, but this will be a fun Predator collectible for any fan of the franchise. The MDS Predator 2: Deluxe City Hunter is priced at $55 and is set to release between October – December 2021. Pre-orders are already live on Mezco, and collectors can secure one of these hunters here.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Hot Toys Launches IRON MAN 2 Tony Stark Collectible Figure

Iron Man 2 is not known for being a great film. However, I love the moment where Tony Stark suits up on the race track in Monaco into his Mark V armor. Now, you can recreate that memorable moment thanks to the movie-accurate 1/6 scale figure from Hot Toys. Featuring an LED light-up Arc Reactor and forearms, the figure comes with individual elements for the Mark V armor that attach for the suit-up looks. You can pre-order your figure now from Sideshow for $405.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Funko Debuts New Eerie Funko Soda Figures On Funkoween FUN TV

The horror and terror of Funkoween continue as we move onto new spooky Funko Soda Vinyl figures. The widely popular retro styled Funko series continues with 7 brand new Soda Vinyls all featuring horror and Halloween styled themes. There is a nice variety of figures this time around, from The Office and Tim Burton's Corpse Bride to more original designs like a new Halloween Freddy Funko. The production sizes do vary this time around, going between 12,500 to 7,500 pieces depending on the specific franchise. The Funkoween Soda Vinyls that were revealed today consists of:
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Renegade Announces New SCOTT PILGRIM and POWER RANGERS Puzzles

Renegade Game Studios has announced some awesome new puzzles for fans to enjoy. Coming soon are 4 puzzles celebrating the popular Scott Pilgrim featuring art from the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley. Each puzzle will feature 1,000 pieces and are being published by Oni Press with a linen finish and low-dust manufacturing. Three of the puzzles feature art by O’Malley while the fourth comes from Paul Robertson and shows off his pixel action art.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Dark Knight Returns Superman MAFEX Figure Finally Debuts

The Dark Knight Returns is easily a foundation of many of the current DC Comics projects, especially inside the DC's Snyderverse. The story showcases a different future for our favorite superhero with no masks and a retired Batman. Bruce Wayne can help but put the cowl on once again but after his antics in Gotham, political aspects stir. One of these policies is the President sending his golden boy to put an end to the return of vigilantes in Gotham, and that golden boy is none other than Superman. Superman verse Batman is the ultimate showdown showing DC Comics a fight between brawn and brains. MAFEX finally has revealed their new The Dark Knight Returns Superman figure allowing fans to finally bring the fight to their shelves.
EntertainmentComicBook

Marvel Teases Big News Coming This Week

Marvel has big news to share with fans in the coming week. Several Marvel Comics creators have hinted at things to come. Thor and Venom writer Donny Cates has been building hype for a new mystery project by vague-tweeting about it. On May 28th, he finally gave a timeline. "Man, I'm having so much fun on this new Marvel book I'm doing, I can't wait anymore," he tweeted. "I know Marvel won't like this but...I'm just going to go ahead and announce it next week." That started a chain reaction of sorts (likely planned). Artist Ryan Ottley (Amazing Spider-Man, Invincible) piling on to Cates' tease by tweeting, "I doubt Marvel would be MORE made if you just announced it NOW compared to next week. Just tell them, Donny!"
ComicsSuperHeroHype

McFarlane Toys Offers First Official Image of New Spawn Figure Line

With the success of the Spawn Kickstarter figure, the Mortal Kombat Spawn figure, and various Spawns thrown into the Gold Label Walmart line, Todd McFarlane clearly got enough sales and feedback to merit more. And more is coming. Rumors of a full-on revived Spawn figure line started a while back. Fans spotted glimpses of prototypes and things in some of McFarlane’s videos. But now, revealed on the creator’s social media channels, comes the official reveal of wave 1.
ComicsComicBook

Spawn's Universe #1 Debuts New Covers by Todd McFarlane and J. Scott Campbell

We're officially a month away from the debut of Spawn's Universe #1, a new relaunch of the solo series for the popular Image Comics antihero. The release will feature an all-star roster of creatives telling stories in the world of Spawn — and it looks like it will include some pretty epic variant covers as well. On Sunday, Image released the first look at a trio of variants for Spawn's Universe #1, one by Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and two by J. Scott Campbell. You can check out the covers — which include a sketch variant from Campbell — below.
ComicsComicBook

Critical Role Debuts Epic End Boss Figure

Critical Role's second campaign is coming to an end, and this week's episode showed off the first of two custom-made figures that shows the end boss in all their horrific glory. Earlier this week, Critical Role DM Matt Mercer announced that their second campaign would conclude at the end of the current arc. With the final confrontation between the Mighty Nein and their final foe imminent, DM Matt Mercer shared a preview of one of the boss's custom-made figures. Obviously, spoilers follow:
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Extraordinary to Spawn Universe, Thank FOC It's 28th of May, 2021

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? Here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.
Lifestylebleedingcool.com

McFarlane Toys Goes Beyond With New My Hero Academia 12" Figures

My Hero Academia's newest season continues to go strong by showing UA High Class A take on Class B. McFarlane Toys is easily one of the leading collectible companies that give My Hero fans some amazing toys. We have already checked out their newest wave of 7" and 5" figures that were loaded with amazing detail and articulation. The McFarlane Toys fun does not end there as they also have released a new line of 12" collectible for both adult and kid collectors. McFarlane was kind enough to send us their newest wave of enlarged figures, and they are a must-have piece for any My Hero Academia fans collection.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Heroes Reborn: American Knights #1

Marvel releases Heroes Reborn: American Knights #1 this coming Wednesday, and we’ve got the official preview of the issue for you here…. An epic, oversize slugfest between the Squadron Supreme and an otherworldly group of Avengers for the final fate of the whacked-out world of HEROES REBORN. Heroes Reborn: American...
LifestyleSuperHeroHype

Latest Miles Morales Hot Toys Figure Includes Two Spider-Cats

Latest Miles Morales Hot Toys Figure Includes Two Spider-Cats. What’s better than a figure of Miles Morales with a Spider-Cat? Try a figure of Miles Morales with two Spider-Cats! Hot Toys is no stranger to making figures of Miles and his feline sidekick from the video game, but the “Bodega Cat Suit” version adds a new head sculpt, hoodie, sketchbook, Rollerblades, venom blasts, webs, and of course little cats in Spider-Man masks. Well, technically they’re the same cat. One hanging version, and one running version.