Soloman Kane Rises As Mezco Toy Debuts Their Newest One:12 Figure
The adventures of Solomon Kane can continue as Mezco Toyz releases their newest One:12 Collective figure. This fictional character was created by the pulp-era writer Robert E. Howard back in the late 1920s. Soloman Kane is usually depicted in the late 16th–early 17th century as he wanders the world with the only goal of vanquishing evil across the land. This is a perfect concept figure to release from Mezco Toyz, allowing fans to create their own villainous world for Kane to explore. The figure will include three different head sculpts, and the is the first One:12 creation to have swappable hairpieces. Soloman's journey will be deadly, and he comes with a huge assortment of weapons with his staff, pistols, daggers, swords, and a torch. The Solomon Kane One:12 Collective Figure from Mezco Toyz is priced at $90. He is set to release between February – April 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.bleedingcool.com