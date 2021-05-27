newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spring Valley, CA

Truck damaged by Molotov cocktail in Spring Valley

By Karen Kucher
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheriff’s detectives are investigating after a pickup was set on fire by someone using a Molotov cocktail early Thursday morning in the La Presa neighborhood in Spring Valley, officials said. The truck was spotted on fire on Grand Avenue near Jamacha Boulevard shortly after 2 a.m., said sheriff’s Lt. Daniel...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Spring Valley, CA
City
La Presa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Molotov Cocktail#Arson#Grand Avenue#Accident#Valley Fire#Sheriff#Fire Crews#Investigators#Detectives#Jamacha Boulevard#Attack#Engine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
San Diego County, CAkxoradio.com

Lost Man Rescued

(Man lost for 4 days)......He was rescued last week. BORSTAR agents rescued the man last week. San Diego County Sheriff's Department called the San Diego Border Patrol Search, trauma and Rescue Team to report the lost individual. They said the man had been lost for 4 days without water, and he could no longer walk. The team was deployed in all terrain vehicles. They located the man in a remote location near Dulzura. Aside from being dehydrated, the man said he was in good health. The BORSTAR team used the all-terrain vehicles to remove the man from the area. It was determined the man was a 35 year old Mexican National and he had entered the US illegally. He was taken to a nearby Border Patrol Station for processing.
Temecula, CAValley News

Genetic genealogy leads to identification of Temecula woman as cold case murder victim, husband charged

Authorities have announced the arrest of Jack Dennis Potter, 68, in the cold case murder of Temecula resident Laurie Diane Potter, 54, whose remains were found Oct. 5, 2003, in the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court in San Diego, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Laurie Potter’s remains were unidentified for nearly two decades after her legs were discovered in an apartment complex dumpster. Her husband, Jack Potter, is accused of murdering her. At the time Laurie Potter’s remains were found, investigators were able to determine the remains belonged to an adult female, and that she was the victim of a homicide, but her identity and what exactly happened to her remained a mystery until recently thanks to the use of investigative genetic genealogy. According.
San Diego, CAjusticenewsflash.com

Man killed in San Diego hotel

San Diego-Police say guests heard some kind of argument before a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in a San Diego resort overnight. According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 3:30 am on Sunday at Mission Bay Resort San Diego, one of the hotel’s west towers.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Oxygen

Slain Woman's Remains Identified 17 Years After Her Legs Were Found In San Diego Dumpster

A California woman whose remains were found in a dumpster nearly two decades ago was allegedly murdered by her husband, officials announced last week. Laurie Diane Potter, was positively identified as the woman whose legs were found crammed in a dumpster in Rancho San Diego in 2003, authorities said. Her husband, Jack Potter, was arrested on May 12 in Rancho Cucamonga in connection with her murder, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.
Valley Center, CAeastcountymagazine.org

STOLEN VALLEY CENTER ARTIFACTS RECOVERED

May 16, 2021 (Valley Center) -- A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing priceless cultural artifacts from a historical exhibit at Harrah's Resort Southern California in Valley Center. In 2019, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians installed the exhibit at the casino. Many of the artifacts came from...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
San Diego County, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Stolen Native American artifacts recovered in unincorporated Escondido

San Diego County sheriff's detectives arrested a man on Saturday suspected of stealing precious Native American artifacts from Harrah's Resort Southern California in Valley Center. The suspect, 32-year-old Sonny Hunter, was arrested for burglary, grand theft and possession of stolen property and has been booked at the Vista Detention Facility.
Encinitas, CACoast News

Encinitas artist offers reward for stolen metal sculpture

ENCINITAS — A local artist is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a metal kinetic sculpture stolen from his driveway on Sunday evening near the corner of Orpheus and Vulcan avenues in Encinitas. The 8-foot tall wind-driven figure, crafted by longtime Encinitas resident Jeffrey Laudenslager,...
Spring Valley, CAeastcountymagazine.org

FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE TREE TRIMMER TRAPPED ATOP PALM IN SPRING VALLEY

May 9, 2021 (Spring Valley) - Crews from San Miguel and Heartland Fire Rescue rescued a tree trimmer Friday. “Units arrived on scene to find the worker pinned to the tree approximately 75 feet up. His rigging, harness, and legs were compressed by the weight of the heavy skirt of dead fronds which had given way,” San Miguel posted on Instagram.
Spring Valley, CAnorthcountydailystar.com

Illegal Marijuana Dispensary – Spring Valley

Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested 15 people and closed down an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley. On Friday, May 7 around 2:00 p.m., members of the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Gang Division (NGD) served a search warrant in the 9000 block of Olive Drive. The warrant was part of an investigation by NGD detectives and the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station.
Spring Valley, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Illegal marijuana dispensary shuttered in Spring Valley

Fifteen people were arrested and an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley was shut down Friday by sheriff’s deputies. Members of the sheriff’s Narcotics and Gang Division served a search warrant at the dispensary on Olive Drive near Bancroft Drive about 2 p.m., according to Sgt. Mark Knierim. Deputies seized...