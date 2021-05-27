newsbreak-logo
Two Plant-Based Chefs Will Be on the New Season of Hell's Kitchen

By Maxwell Rabb
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo plant-based chefs will participate in Hell’s Kitchen for the first time in the shows running history. Chefs Josie Clemens and Emily Hersh plan to take on the Hell’s Kitchen Challenge in the upcoming season of the show, appropriately titled ‘Young Guns’ since the oldest chef this season will be 24-years-old. The chefs are vegan and vegetarian, respectively, and plan to showcase the talents and potential of plant-based cooking up against the harsh criticism and leadership of legendary Gordan Ramsay.

