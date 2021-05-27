Marvel Legends Reveals: More Age of Apocalypse, Spidey 2099, More

The Marvel Legends brand team held yet another reveal party today, following weeks of what has felt like daily revealed on their social media as well. This time the focus was all on the second wave of Age of Apocalypse figures coming later this year, as well as the reveal of a new version of Spider-Man 2099 in their popular vintage Spidey carded series. Rounding everything out was the reveal of the next wave of 3.75 inch figurs in the new Marvel Legends Retro collection, which has been a huge hit with collectors so far. you can see all of the reveals down below.