ZHA installs "High-performing Urban Ecologies" for Italian Pavilion at Venice Architecture Biennale

worldarchitecture.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZaha Hadid Architects has designed an installation for the Italian Pavilion at this year's Venice Architecture Biennale. The small-scale installation, situated within the Giardino delle Vergini at the entrance to the Italian Pavilion, responds to the "Resilient Communities" theme of this year’s Italian Pavilion curated by Alessandro Melis for the Venice Architecture Biennale 2021.

globalconstructionreview.com

Zaha Hadid Architects designs printed arched bridge for Venice Biennale

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has teamed with the Block Research Group at Zurich’s ETH university and Swiss cement company Holcim to create a “first of its kind” 3D concrete printed arched bridge. Striatus combines traditional masonry with 3D technologies, allowing the structure to stand solely through compression without reinforcement, thereby...
San Diego, CAKPBS

Two San Diegans Show Work In Venice Architecture Biennale 2021

The Venice Architecture Biennale is a prestigious architecture exhibition held every other year — part of the 126-year-old La Biennale di Venezia — and is curated by architect Hashim Sarkis, dean of MIT's School of Architecture and Planning. Two San Diegans will be among the elite group of 112 participants...
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Thai Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Explores the Ethnic Culture of Kuy

Titled "elephant", the Thai pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia answers the question of how architecture can promote the way human beings and other species live together naturally and culturally based on the culture of Kuy and their elephants. Curated by Apiradee Kasemsook and designed by Boonserm Premtada of Bangkok Project Studio, the Thai pavilion will be on display at the Sale d’Armi, Arsenale, from May 22nd to November 21st.
Designdesignboom.com

EFFEKT creates a fictional landscape of living trees at the venice architecture biennale

Copenhagen-based studio EFFEKT has planted a miniature forest at the 2021 venice architecture biennale, which will grow during the course of the six month event. in total, 1,200 tree seedlings have been planted in a growtable that is being controlled remotely from denmark. the forest surrounds seven of EFFEKT’s projects, which help form a fictional landscape of living trees. ‘our installation in venice showcases a series of ideas, concepts, strategies and designs for living and building, for producing, consuming and revitalizing the ecosystems we are part of and depend upon,’ EFFEKT shares with designboom.
Visual ArtPosted by
AFP

Venice Architecture Biennale explores post-pandemic living

The world's most prestigious architecture event, the Venice Architecture Biennale, opens Saturday for a six-month show exploring the question of coexistence in a post-pandemic world. Postponed from last year, the 17th International Architecture Exhibition is titled "How will we live together?", with curator Hashim Sarkis asking architects to reflect on the future and its challenges. "The hardest question is how to resolve the problems that led us to the pandemic. How are we going to solve climate change, poverty, the huge political differences between right and left," he told AFP. Sarkis, a Lebanese architect and dean of MIT's School of Architecture and Planning, believes the city of the future will be born from the need to share collective spaces, consume less and create -- or encourage -- new forms of solidarity.
Visual Artarchitecturalrecord.com

Venice Architecture Biennale 2021 Opens With Signs of Optimism

“We were looking for signs of hope and optimism, and we found a lot of it,” says Hashim Sarkis, Dean of the School of Architecture and Planning at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, describing his quest for projects to exhibit as the curator of the twice-delayed 17th edition of the Venice Architecture Biennale, which opens to the public on Saturday. “At this moment, we are tired of dystopias,” he adds. “It is important to be reminded that the future might not be rosy, but maybe once you are in [a dystopia], you want to get out of it as quickly as possible.”
Visual Artbdonline.co.uk

See inside the British Pavilion ahead of Venice Biennale opening

The British Pavilion exhibition has been unveiled ahead of this weekend’s opening of the delayed Venice Architecture Biennale. This year’s pavilion has been curated by Madeleine Kessler and Manijeh Verghese of Unscene Architecture. They follow in the footsteps of the likes of Caruso St John, FAT, muf and Shumi Bose, Jack Self and Finn Williams.
Visual Artworldarchitecture.org

Kazuyo Sejima named as President of the International Jury of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2021

Kazuyo Sejima has been named as President of the International Jury of the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale, appointed by the Board of Directors of Venice Architecture Biennale upon recommendation by the Curator Hashim Sarkis. Alongside Japanese Pritzker-prize winning architect Kazuyo Sejima, Peruvian architect Sandra Barclay, Lebanese architect and filmmaker Lamia...
DesignArchDaily

Latvian Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Explores Human Resistance to Technology

Titled "It's Not For You! It's For the Building", the Latvian Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia showcases how technology risks creating new problems while providing solutions to urgent global crises. Curated by architecture office NRJA, the pavilion will be on display at the Arsenale from May 21st until November 22nd, 2021.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Canadian Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Highlights Canadian Cities as Cinematic Doubles

Canada’s contribution to the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale explores Canadian cities’ established “career” in cinema as stand-ins for the world’s metropoles, raising questions of authenticity, architectural identity and the collective understanding of the built environment. Curated by David Theodore of McGill University and realized by Montréal architecture and design practice T B A / Thomas Balaban Architect, the exhibition Impostor Cities highlights the diversity and versatility of Canada’s cityscapes as portrayed on film.
DesignArchDaily

Luxembourg Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Explores Alternative Modes of Living Amid the Housing Crisis

The Luxembourg Pavilion at the 17th Architecture Biennale reflects on how the pandemic has brought a series of dualities to the spotlight, challenging the understanding of the relationships established between architecture and land, interior and exterior, home and work or the built environment and nature. In light of these issues, the exhibition titled Homes for Luxembourg, designed by Sara Noel Costa de Araujo (Studio SNCDA) and featuring contributions to the architecture publication Accattone explores ideas of modular, reversible living while also illustrating a model of repurposing land to build new forms of togetherness.