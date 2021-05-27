ZHA installs "High-performing Urban Ecologies" for Italian Pavilion at Venice Architecture Biennale
Zaha Hadid Architects has designed an installation for the Italian Pavilion at this year's Venice Architecture Biennale. The small-scale installation, situated within the Giardino delle Vergini at the entrance to the Italian Pavilion, responds to the "Resilient Communities" theme of this year’s Italian Pavilion curated by Alessandro Melis for the Venice Architecture Biennale 2021.worldarchitecture.org