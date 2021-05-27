ZHA installs "High-performing Urban Ecologies" for Italian Pavilion at Venice Architecture Biennale

The world's most prestigious architecture event, the Venice Architecture Biennale, opens Saturday for a six-month show exploring the question of coexistence in a post-pandemic world. Postponed from last year, the 17th International Architecture Exhibition is titled "How will we live together?", with curator Hashim Sarkis asking architects to reflect on the future and its challenges. "The hardest question is how to resolve the problems that led us to the pandemic. How are we going to solve climate change, poverty, the huge political differences between right and left," he told AFP. Sarkis, a Lebanese architect and dean of MIT's School of Architecture and Planning, believes the city of the future will be born from the need to share collective spaces, consume less and create -- or encourage -- new forms of solidarity.