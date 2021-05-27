newsbreak-logo
The Hits Keep Coming As WWE Has Now Released Tom Phillips

By Ryan Fassett
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a bit of very surprising news, WWE has reportedly released long-time on-air personality and commentator Tom Phillips according to Fightful.com. Phillips had been with the company for nearly ten years, starting with them in 2012, and has been used on commentary on every WWE tv show, including Raw, Smackdown, NXT, NXT UK, Main Event, and Superstars. The news is surprising, as it seemed Phillips was one of the WWE's trusted go-to on-air guys and served as Senior Manager of On-Air Talent for the company. But with the recent string of releases by the company, especially in their media departments, maybe this is one people should have anticipated.

