After a seven-game spring season, former Haralson County High running back Treylon Sheppard was named an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention. Sheppard was the featured running back for the Cumberland University Phoenix in Lebanon, Tennessee. In the seven games, he ran for 1,013 rushing yards, becoming the first for the Phoenix since 2012 to gain more than 1,000 yards on the ground. Sheppard also led CU with 11 touchdowns and ranked second in the nation in rushing yards per game (144.7), fourth in total rushing yards for the NAIA, and ninth in scoring per game (9.4 points).