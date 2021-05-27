newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Loki Teaser: The God of Mischief Knows He's Good, Bad & A Bit of Both

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki offered a look at our four main players ahead of the series premiere next month, gifting the high honor of a character key art profile poster upon Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief, TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), Gugu Mbatha-Raw's TVA Judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15. This time around, we're back to the teasers as we see exactly why it's going to take someone like Loki to fix the mess he made of the timeline. As you're about to see, he's just the right mix of everything to get the job done (and come out the better for it).

bleedingcool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Sasha Lane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Education#Teasers#Art#God#Show Time#Clip#Tva#Chaos Marvel Studios#Javascript#Clock Marvel Studios#Loki Disney#Mtv Movie Tv Awards#Empire#Asgardian#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool#Marvel Studios Loki#Mcu#Poster#Series Premiere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Arts
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
Related
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

Taika Waititi teases Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi thinks 'Thor: Love and Thunder' "might be the best Marvel film ever". The 45-year-old filmmaker is working on the sequel to 'Thor: Ragnarok' and with four weeks left to go on the project - which will be released next year - Waititi believes this could be the best one yet.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Tom Hiddleston announces the premiere date for Marvel’s Loki

Marvel Entertainment has released a promo for Loki, in which star Tom Hiddleston reveals that the Marvel series will premiere on Disney + on June 9, a shift from the streamer’s usual Friday debuts for its original programming. Watch the promo here …. . Marvel’s Loki series is getting a...
Digital Courier

Tom Hiddleston's Loki series to premiere two days earlier than planned

‘Loki’ will now premiere two days earlier than planned on June 9. The upcoming Disney Plus series – which follows Tom Hiddleston as the villainous brother of Thor – was supposed to debut on the streaming service on Friday, June 11, but it has now been revealed the show will instead air on Wednesdays, bringing the debut date forward by two days.
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

'Loki' Moves Up Premiere Date, Will Release Weekly Episodes on Wednesdays

Wednesdays are the new Fridays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Loki” star Tom Hiddleston announced that his Disney Plus series is moving up its release date two days to Wednesday, June 9. The weekly episodes of “Loki” will release on Wednesdays instead of the usual Friday schedule that fellow Marvel shows “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” followed.
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

God Of Mischief Works Magic As Loki Debuts On Disney+ Earlier On 9 June

In the spirit of the trickster god, Loki is coming to Disney+ earlier than previously announced. Initially scheduled to release on 11 June, the series starring Tom Hiddleston is moving two days earlier and is releasing on 9 June instead. The announcement was made in a video uploaded to Marvel’s...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Loki Preview: "Death and Destruction" Definitely Not Resume-Builders

Well, that didn't take long. Only hours after Tom Hiddleston officially announced that Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki would be moving its premiere up to Wednesday, June 9 (and claiming Wednesdays as the "new Fridays"), fans are getting a new look at streaming series. In "Doing Great," Time Variance Authority (TVA) Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) shows that he knows exactly who he's dealing with when it comes to Loki- though we're not sure Loki has the same "world view" as Mobius does when it comes to his "past adventures." And yet, it's interesting because Mobius continues to keep seeing an aspect of good in him.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel Releases New Loki Poster

Having already pushed up the show's premiere date, Disney+ is beginning the countdown to Marvel Studios' Loki series with a new poster. The poster frames series lead Tom Hiddleston as Loki with the show's supporting cast -- Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. The design also plays into the time travel shenanigans at the heart of the streaming show. The series follows the Loki from the alternate timeline created by the Avengers' Infinity Stones heist in Avengers: Endgame, who used the Tesseract to escape custody. You can see the poster below.
TV Seriesinspiredtraveler.ca

Loki: What Is The Meaning Behind Its Logo?

“Loki” is coming to Disney Plus soon. Tom Hiddleston has explained what the mysterious logo is all about. “Loki” is coming to Disney Plus on June 11th! The makers behind the series seem to be so convinced of the concept that a second season is almost guaranteed. And how could it be otherwise? After all, Loki, the god of discord, is a really exciting character who has more than just a cool saying in-store. And the character itself is also the inspiration behind the constantly changing logo of the series, as “Loki” actor Tom Hiddleston explained in an interview.
Moviespiratesandprincesses.net

Tom Hiddleston Recalls his Pirates of the Caribbean Audition

Actor Tom Hiddleston, best known for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in an interview recalled when he auditioned for the role of Will Turner in the 2003 Pirates of the Caribbean Film. Early off in Tom’s Career, he would have been about 21 Years Old at the time,...
TV & Videosgeekgirlauthority.com

LOKI Gets Glorious New Release Date and We’re Psyched

“Wednesdays are the new Fridays,” at least according to Tom Hiddleston. Hey, if he told us the sky was actually chartreuse (Shout out to chartreuse!) with maroon polka dots, we’d believe him without a hint of reticence. On Wednesday, Marvel blessed us with the most glorious news — Loki has a new release date! Hiddleston, who plays the titular character, revealed it himself.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI: The Countdown Begins On An Intriguing New Poster For Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios has shared a new poster for Loki ahead of its arrival on Disney+ next month. As you can see, the God of Mischief is put front and centre, along with the members of the Time Variance Authority. That weird cartoon clock appears to be the TVA's mascot, though that image of Loki in his Asgardian gear is definitely interesting (it may also tease this version's villainous nature).
Moviesnerdsandbeyond.com

Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, & More Announced as Presenters for MTV Movie & TV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are gearing up for their big day, and MTV has announced who we can expect to present. Marvel’s Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier), The Conjuring‘s Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, and This Is Us‘ Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley are among some notable presenters, along with Yvonne Orji, Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Antonia Gentry, Eric Andre, Henry Golding, Jacob Elordi, Nasim Pedrad, Riley Keough, Taylour Paige, and the cast of Netflix’s Outer Banks — Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, and Rudy Pankow.
TV Showsvitalthrills.com

Disney+ June 2021 Movies, TV Shows and Originals

The Walt Disney Company has revealed the Disney+ June 2021 release schedule, which includes new movies, TV shows and originals. The Disney+ streaming service features movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Coming to the streaming service in June are...