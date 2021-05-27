Loki Teaser: The God of Mischief Knows He's Good, Bad & A Bit of Both
Earlier this week, Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki offered a look at our four main players ahead of the series premiere next month, gifting the high honor of a character key art profile poster upon Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief, TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), Gugu Mbatha-Raw's TVA Judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15. This time around, we're back to the teasers as we see exactly why it's going to take someone like Loki to fix the mess he made of the timeline. As you're about to see, he's just the right mix of everything to get the job done (and come out the better for it).bleedingcool.com