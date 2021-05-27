Inside Racer James Hinchcliffe's Relationship With Actress Becky Dalton

The love story that exists between IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe and his wife, actress Becky Dalton, is the fodder of many romantic comedies. Hinchcliffe, who was a self-proclaimed nerd attending high school in Toronto, Canada, actually took Dalton, who also attended his high school, to prom in 2004. At the time, Hinchcliffe only invited Dalton to attend the prom with him as a friend, since he was too nervous to ask her on a real date. "I asked Becky to come with me as a friend because I would never have had the guts to ask her as a date," Hinchcliffe told WTHR in Indianapolis. "Out of my league, so that was a foolish proposition. It was a strictly platonic date because, frankly, I was terrified of her. She was pretty much the prettiest girl in school. I got to rock up with her on my arm. And that was awesome for a nerd like me."