Women in Business Group to host ‘Target Marketing’ virtual workshop
The area Women in Business Group will host a virtual workshop this June to help women learn how to target market their businesses. The virtual workshop, titled “Target Marketing,” will be held noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. The webinar is free, but registration is required online at bit.ly/TargetMarketing-SBDC. Paige Heitman, owner and marketer for her business Heitman & Co., LLC, will be the guest speaker.www.phelpscountyfocus.com