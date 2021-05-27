Women in Business Group to host ‘Target Marketing’ virtual workshop

MILFORD, Mass. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a leading IT analyst, research, and strategy firm, recently released new research into digital workspace strategies for the remote worker world. This new research focused on hosted desktop technologies such as virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and desktop-as-a-service (DaaS)—technologies that allow a knowledge worker to access a desktop-like computing environment that is hosted remotely rather than locally on their computing device. The study, which surveyed 389 IT professionals responsible for or involved in the purchase process for productivity applications and endpoint devices, found that widespread work-from-home mandates are driving deployments of VDI and DaaS at scale, as companies have deployed VDI and DaaS solutions to thousands of their remote workers.