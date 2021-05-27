New Statewide Cases Back Below 1,000; 15 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s daily COVID-19 case count is back below 1,000, which has now occurred in four of the past five days for the first time since late September. In its update Thursday, the state Department of Health says there were 941 additional new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,199,536, of which 94% have recovered. Locally, there were 15 new cases; Northumberland County has nine of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,591. Union County has five new cases for a total of 6,120. Montour has one new case with its total now 2,006 cases, and Snyder County has no new cases, for a total of 3,652 cases.