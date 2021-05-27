Cancel
Northumberland County, PA

New Statewide Cases Back Below 1,000; 15 New Valley Cases

By WKOK Staff
wkok.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s daily COVID-19 case count is back below 1,000, which has now occurred in four of the past five days for the first time since late September. In its update Thursday, the state Department of Health says there were 941 additional new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,199,536, of which 94% have recovered. Locally, there were 15 new cases; Northumberland County has nine of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,591. Union County has five new cases for a total of 6,120. Montour has one new case with its total now 2,006 cases, and Snyder County has no new cases, for a total of 3,652 cases.

Northumberland County, PAwkok.com

COVID 3-Day Total: Seven New Valley Deaths, Nearly 3,000 More Doses

HARRISBURG – Over the last three days, COVID-19 deaths went up across the Valley, but so did the number of vaccine doses administered. In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health reported seven new Valley deaths – four in Northumberland County for a total of 352, and three in Montour County for a total of 66 deaths. Union remains with 86 total deaths and there are still 84 deaths in Snyder County.
Danville, PADaily Item

State registers 2,200 new COVID cases; 19 new cases in Valley

Pennsylvania health officials registered 2,210 new COVID cases on Saturday, ending four consecutive days with fewer new cases than the previous day. The statewide total includes 473 new cases in Philadelphia County, which did not report any new cases on Friday. The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped...
Northumberland County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Support staff strike in Shikellamy School District

SUNBURY, Pa. — Dozens of employees in the Shikellamy School District in Northumberland County are on strike. About 50 workers picketed on Monday outside the high school's administration building near Sunbury. The Shikellamy education support staff, which includes classroom aides, lunchroom aides, and secretaries, have been on strike since Friday.
Sunbury, PADaily Item

Volunteers paint graffitied covered bridge outside Sunbury

SUNBURY — A graffitied covered bridge a few miles outside Sunbury now has a fresh coat of red paint thanks to members of the Line Mountain football team. The project on Saturday morning to clean up the graffiti on Keefer’s Station Covered Bridge off Snydertown Road was spearheaded by Northumberland County Commissioner Joe Klebon. He praised the 12 team members and coaches for volunteering for the project.
Northumberland County, PAwkok.com

Community Comes Together to Give Local Covered Bridge Some Updates

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE-TV is reporting…A defaced local covered bridge dating back to the 1830s received a much needed facelift Saturday. Northumberland County Commissioner Joseph Klebon reached out to his community for help to restore Keefers Station Covered Bridge. Saturday morning, Klebon and the Line Mountain football team teamed together. They volunteered their time to paint the bridge, bringing it back to its former glory.
Northumberland County, PAwkok.com

Over 4 Million People Fully Vaccinated, Hospitalizations Below 1,700

HARRISBURG – Over four million people are now fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania, and statewide hospitalizations are now below 1,700. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health says over 4 million people are fully vaccinated, which includes 46.7% of those 18 and older. The state also says over 9.4 million doses have been administered. In the vaccine data locally, 740 more people have had at least one dose of a vaccine:
Northumberland County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Knoebels to still require masks

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Knoebels Amusement Resort says you will still need to wear a mask to take part in the food, fun, and fantasy in Northumberland County. Officials say its safety team is still evaluating the changes to the CDC mask guidelines, but you will have to continue masking up at the park for now.
Northumberland County, PAwkok.com

New Valley COVID Death, Over 2,300 New Cases

HARRISBURG – New statewide COVID cases remain relatively low, but there is a new death in Northumberland County. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of health said there were 2,385 additional positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total to 1,177,072 cases in the past 15-months, of which 90% have recovered.
Pennsylvania StateDaily Item

DOH registers 2,300 new COVID cases in Pa., along with 57 deaths

Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered another 2,300 COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths on Tuesday, both increases over reports from Monday. While the new case count represents an increase over the weekend totals — where 2,399 cases combined Saturday and Sunday — the 2,385 new cases announced Tuesday are lower than any other daily total from last week.
Northumberland County, PAwkok.com

DEP: High-Volume Water Efforts Working at Mine Fire

TREVORTON – The state DEP says its high-volume water efforts are working to extinguish the ongoing mine fire in Zerbe Township, Northumberland County. The DEP reported late Wednesday the efforts of the high-volume water contractor over the past week and a half have resulted in significantly diminished evidence of fire.
Northumberland County, PAnewsitem.com

Judge continues Whary's sentencing when she fails to appear

SUNBURY — Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini continued the sentencing of Carol Whary, 69, of Tharptown, on Friday morning after the defendant failed to appear in court. Whary’s public defender John Broda told the judge his office staff contacted the defendant April 20 to inform her that she was scheduled...
Sunbury, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

Constable position placed on ballot in error

SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Board of Election will petition the court to not count the votes for a constable position that was not supposed to be on the ballot for Tuesday’s primary election. Nathan Savidge, the chief registrar of the county board of elections, said an administrative error placed...
Union County, PAFOX43.com

Bucknell University to require students be vaccinated for COVID-19 by fall

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Bucknell University in Union County announced Thursday students will have to show they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus before returning this fall. Students will receive instructions on submitting vaccine documentation. Those who don't have the shot due to medical or religious reasons must show an approved exemption.