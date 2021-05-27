Joe Biden’s Kids: Everything To Know About His Children

Learn more about President Joe Biden’s four children with this comprehensive timeline highlighting moments from his family life. President Joe Biden has held many titles throughout his decades-long career in public service and politics. But there’s one name he undoubtedly prizes above all others: dad. The 46th President of the United States, 78, has had four children, tragically losing two of them over the course of his life. President Biden has always been adamant about putting his family first, and sharing so many of his personal triumphs and tragedies with the public. To learn more about each of President Biden’s children, take a look at the comprehensive timeline below.