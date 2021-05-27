newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Joe Biden’s Kids: Everything To Know About His Children

By Julia Teti
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Learn more about President Joe Biden’s four children with this comprehensive timeline highlighting moments from his family life. President Joe Biden has held many titles throughout his decades-long career in public service and politics. But there’s one name he undoubtedly prizes above all others: dad. The 46th President of the United States, 78, has had four children, tragically losing two of them over the course of his life. President Biden has always been adamant about putting his family first, and sharing so many of his personal triumphs and tragedies with the public. To learn more about each of President Biden’s children, take a look at the comprehensive timeline below.

hollywoodlife.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgetown University#Dr Jill Biden#Tulane University#President Biden#Family Life#Married Life#Work Life#Yale University#Syracuse University#Yale Law School#Amtrak#The United States Navy#U S Senate#New York Fashion#President Joe Biden#Daughter Naomi Biden#Dr Biden#Daughter Finnegan Biden#Kids#Courage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Country
Iraq
Related
Presidential Electioncourierjournal.net

Guest Commentary: Joe Biden Sets Everything on Fire

Joe Biden is the luckiest man to ever assume the presidency. He succeeded an unpopular figure. He was inaugurated just two weeks after the dramatic storming of the U.S. Capitol by extremist Donald Trump supporters seeking to stop the certification of the 2020 election, which was also the beginning of the year after widespread race riots. He inherited COVID-19 vaccines and a vaccine rollout plan, and could rightly expect to ride the tsunami of natural economic recovery that was predicted for the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic; he inherited a series of historic Middle Eastern peace deals.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Black Enterprise

Symone Sanders ‘Hurt’ By President Biden Not Giving Her Press Secretary Role

After being on the frontlines of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, Symone Sanders’s good friend recently admitted how “hurt” she was by the press secretary snub. A Washington Post feature on Sanders and her fiancé, D.C.’s director of culture and nightlife Shawn Townsend, unearthed Sanders’ feelings of being “stung” after Biden chose former Obama communications director Jen Psaki for the press secretary job, The Hill reports.
Presidential ElectionQuad Cities Onlines

Column: Biden's one-sided argument

As a working woman and a mother with six young children, I’m concerned that President Joe Biden is focusing too much on getting women into the workforce, and too little on supporting women’s personal pursuits. While it’s true that women’s work was disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s no...
Presidential ElectionAmerican Thinker

You will never believe what Jen Psaki called Joe Biden

Listening to the exchange between Fox New’s Peter Doocy and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki regarding the administration’s sudden announcement that masks were no longer necessary for vaccinated people, it was hard to tell what was worse: Psaki’s prevarication and condescension, or the way she referred to Biden. Having thought about it for a little while, though, I’m pretty sure it was the name Psaki gave to Biden.
Presidential Electiongoodmenproject.com

Why I’m Never Putting a Joe Biden Flag on My Truck

I was talking to a coworker today. (OK, well, technically I was arguing with an anonymous Twitter troll—but hey, work is work, right?) As Patriot45FreedomGuy launched a fierce barrage of 280-character word salad salvos at me about how disgraceful the Democrats are and what a hero Donald Trump is, he declared himself a proud member of the “Silent Majority,” (which was an oxymoronic exercise in irony, since 45’s supporters are both patently insufferable and their guy lost by over 7 million votes, but maybe I’m just getting distracted with semantics here).
Minoritiesbuffalonynews.net

First Openly Gay Black Woman Delivers White House Briefing

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefed reporters at the White House Wednesday, only the second Black woman to do so and the first openly gay one. "It's a real honor to be standing here today," said Jean-Pierre from the White House podium, adding that she appreciates "the historic nature" of the occasion.
Presidential ElectionLas Vegas Sun

Beneath Biden’s folksy demeanor, a short fuse and an obsession with details

WASHINGTON — The commander-in-chief was taking his time, as usual. It was late March, and President Joe Biden was under increasing pressure to penalize President Vladimir Putin of Russia for election interference and the biggest cyberattack ever on U.S. government and industry. “I have to do it relatively soon,” he said to Jake Sullivan, his national security adviser.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Venmo leaked Joe Biden’s friends, but you can now keep yours a secret

Venmo has added new privacy controls for friend lists following a jaw-dropping incident where BuzzFeed News was able to track down President Joe Biden’s Venmo account because of the app’s leaky privacy protocols. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered earlier on Friday that Venmo was working on the new controls.
Presidential ElectionAmerican Thinker

New book alleges Jill Biden said about Kamala Harris, 'Go f--- yourself'

The uneasy relationship between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris just got harder to paper over. The obviously ghoulish expectation that V.P. Harris will succeed her doddering husband without the benefit of an election and the signs of rebellion from the veep make the relationship between the two women testy at best. Should death or the 25th Amendment remove her husband from office, "Dr. Jill" loses all the status and perks of the presidency, which she obviously relishes. Going back to teach remedial English to community college students might lose some of its appeal. With V.P. Harris hovering in the background waiting to step up, it is understandable for Mrs. Biden to harbor suspicions and resentments.
PoliticsIJR

Biden Tears Up When Discussing What His Late Son Beau Would Say of First 100 Days

President Joe Biden became emotional as he discussed what his late son Beau Biden would think of his first 100 days in office. When asked what he would say to Beau Biden if he called him today, Joe Biden replied, “I’d say, ‘Beau I remember what you say to me every single time we talk about a political issue.’ He’d say, ‘Dad, look at me, remember: home base. Home base. Be who you are.’ The one thing that I hope he would say is, ‘Dad, your home base, you’re sticking to it.'”
U.S. Politicsleadstories.com

Fact Check: Joe Biden Was NOT Caught On Camera Inappropriately Touching A Little Boy

Does a 10-second video clip show President Joe Biden "again" inappropriately kissing a young boy? No, that's not true: The clip, from 2015, shows Joe Biden comforting his grandson, Robert Hunter Biden, at the funeral of the child's father, Beau Biden. Joe Biden strokes his grandson's hair, and kisses him on the cheek and puts his hand on the boy's shoulder. In many families, these are typical and appropriate public gestures of comfort and affection.