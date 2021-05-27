newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scotts Valley, CA

Paystand and Sage Partner to Make B2B Payments Instant, Intuitive, and Cashless for Sage Intacct Users

By Sara Isenberg
santacruztechbeat.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaystand – the fastest growing, blockchain-enabled B2B payments platform – today announced its partnership with Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions. The partnership enables a “Venmo for businesses” through Paystand’s B2B payment network, which is now integrated with the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system and is available via the Sage Intacct Marketplace.

www.santacruztechbeat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Scotts Valley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b#Business Management#Productivity#Enterprise Software#Enterprise Services#Business Software#Cloud Services#Management Software#Sage Partner#Blockchain#Vp#Paystand Com#Linkedin#Sage Intacct Customers#Cashless B2b Payments#Payment#Paystand Paystand#Embedded Payment Options#Ca Paystand#Cash Flow Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Software
Related
Small Businessfinextra.com

Invoice Financing 101: What is Invoice and Receivables Financing?

It’s undeniable that the pandemic has been especially hard on small to medium enterprises, or SMEs. While multinational corporations like Amazon and Tesla have grown astronomically over the pandemic, small disruptions, like late payments on invoices which are typically survivable in normal times, are causing many SMEs to go out of business. Although there are government programs intended to assist SMEs in getting through the pandemic, many still don’t have enough liquid cash to survive while waiting for payments to be settled - so what options do they have?
Marketstopwirenews.com

E-money Institutions: Advantages of Their Services

Electronic currency is one of the payment instruments that can be separately considered as a digital form of cash. Electronic money should be understood as a monetary value that is stored in electronic form and is issued upon direct receipt of money in order to carry out a particular payment transaction. Legal entities and individuals that are not e-currency issuers accept this monetary value. An e-money institution is a company that has the formal authority to issue e-currency. If we compare such institutions with traditional banks, we note that EMIs stands out for a number of advantages, in particular, they do not have to meet the capital requirements, they do not have to participate in deposit guarantee schemes, and they do not have to comply strictly with the KYC/AML requirements. That’s the reason for EMI license popularity for sale.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Funding Circle Announces £300 Million Lending Partnership With Atom Bank

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH), an SME lender that facilitates loans in both the U.S. and parts of Europe, announced on Friday it has teamed up with Atom Bank to provide £300 million of new funding to small businesses. Through the collaboration, Atom will use Funding Circle’s machine learning capabilities to deploy the funds to 4,000 UK small businesses.
Personal FinanceTimes Union

Century Business Solutions Partners with Ludwig Solutions to Deliver Credit Card Processing within Epicor

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Ludwig Solutions, an authorized Epicor Services Partner that provides professional services, to allow credit card processing directly within Epicor. Century Business Solutions’ development team has built a payment integration for Epicor that uses Century’s...
Businessbankingexchange.com

Non-Profit Group Backs Digital Payments Firm with $15M

Non-profit organization the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) has invested $15 million in a Mexican digital payments company to boost cross-border banking access. The US foundation has backed Mexico City-based Airtm, a blockchain and bank-connected digital wallet provider. The investment will allow Airtm to bring secure and affordable financial services to...
Denver, NYTimes Union

NPE and The Fitness CPA announce partnership to help U.S. studios/gyms improve profitability and accelerate growth

DENVER (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. Fitness-business financial management and accounting firm The Fitness CPA and global fitness-business education provider NPE have announced a partnership to give fitness businesses access to accounting services that help accelerate growth and improve profitability. The Fitness CPA specializes in helping US fitness business with accounting,...
IndustryPosted by
pymnts

Helping Banks Help Corporates Modernize B2B Payments

Payment rail innovation has created plenty of opportunities for corporates. Same-day payroll or greater predictability of supplier payments using real-time networks can be valuable cash flow management tactics. For financial institutions to support their corporate customers’ B2B payments modernization journeys, they must loop into these networks and identify their key value propositions.
TrafficPosted by
pymnts

Real-Time Rails Overcome Doubt To Gain B2B Payments Traction

B2B transactions were not the use case that immediately came to mind with emerging payment rails like real-time payments or blockchain. But this week’s Payment Rail Innovation roundup finds the infrastructure continues to gain traction with business end-users, with financial institutions (FIs) driving adoption forward. Nacha Widens Phixius ACH Payment...
Small BusinessPosted by
pymnts

B2B Payments Today: Customers Bank On Forecasting B2B Payment Needs; Paystand And Sage Team On Instant B2B Transactions

Today in B2B payments, Customers Bank discusses how to forecast corporates' B2B payments needs, and Paystand collaborates with Sage on instant B2B payments. Plus, Prelim discusses small business banking trends, Cashfree pairs up for B2B eCommerce refunds solutions and NorthOne links with Bankcorp Bank on small business banking. Today1. Banks...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

FIs Forecast Where The B2B Payments Puck Is Headed

Financial institutions’ (FIs’) efforts to upgrade their products, services and experience is largely attributed to massive shifts in what end-customers demand from their banks. That’s true in many ways for corporate customers as well, which increasingly demand digital-first solutions with easy interfaces that are always on. But what happens when...
Businessthepaypers.com

FINOM, Klarna partner for instant invoice payment

B2B financial services startup FINOM and Klarna have partnered with the goal to collect invoices faster and improve cash flows in Italy, according to aziendabanca.it. Klarna has made available its Open Banking technology, while FINOM has developed a new way to pay electronic invoices, aggregating bank data thanks to AIS (account information services) and PIS (payment initiation service). The access details to bank accounts are always managed by the banks where the accounts are open and are never shared with either FINOM or Klarna.
Marketssecurities.io

B2B Payment Platform Resolve Raises $60M

Resolve, a newly established financial technology company that offers a “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) payment platform for Business to Business (B2B) transactions, announced today that they have raised $60 million in their first-ever round of funding. The funding was led by Initialized Capital, with other firms including KSD Capital, Haystack VC, Commerce Ventures, Clocktower Ventures also participating. The funding was a combination of equity and asset funding. CEO Chris Tsai has said that the funding will be used to “scale our ability to embed credit billing so these businesses can unlock sales growth and cash flow while minimizing risk and effort.”
Softwaresolarpowerworldonline.com

Paystand now integrates with Sage Intacct cloud financial management system

B2B payment platform Paystand has announced its partnership with cloud business management provider Sage. The partnership enables a “Venmo for businesses” through Paystand’s B2B payment network, which is now integrated with the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system and is available via the Sage Intacct Marketplace. For the first time,...
LifestyleBloomberg

Smart Rings Seen as New Frontier for Cashless Payments

As retailers around the world seek ways to make it easier for consumers to shop seamlessly without touching anything, one company in Japan is betting its technology can rule them all: a smart ring that can act as a wallet and a key. MTG Co., a Japanese health and beauty...
Softwarecrowdfundinsider.com

Paystand Announces B2B Partnership With Sage

Paystand, a blockchain-based, B2B payments firm, announced on Tuesday it has teamed up with cloud business management solutions provider, Sage, to integrate with the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system with the B2B payment network. According to Paystand, Sage Intacct customers will now be able to create a “self-driving money” experience for their customers and receive payments instantly across Paystand’s zero-fee bank network.