LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the office is moving from its current space in the Gold’s Building, 1050 N St., to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open June 7. The office helps people with questions about economic assistance, Medicaid services and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.