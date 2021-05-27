The Longest Road on Earth is a melancholic adventure game out now for iOS and Android

Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction Download for Android & IOS. Diablo II: Lord of Destruction is an expansion pack for the hack and slash action role-playing game Diablo II. Following the participant successfully ventures into Hell and defeats Diablo in Act IV, they’re fulfilled from the Archangel Tyrael having an undercover rally upon coming into the Pandemonium Fortress. Tyrael opens a portal site to Harrogath, a stronghold on Mount Arreat from the northern Barbarian Highlands. As revealed at the end of Act IV, while among the Prime Evils of Hell, Diablo and Mephisto were murdered and their Soulstones ruined in the Hellforge, their living brother Baal has impersonated Tyrael and recovered his own Soulstone in the narrator Marius. Baal has raised an army and attacked Mount Arreat, whose Barbarian inhabitants are tasked with protecting the Worldstone.