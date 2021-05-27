Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Longest Road on Earth is a melancholic adventure game out now for iOS and Android

By Olly Smith
pocketgamer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaw Fury has released its indie adventure game, The Longest Road on Earth, today for iOS and Android devices. The game was previously set to be released last week but had to be delayed to avoid some last minute crunch. The Longest Road on Earth is developed by Brainwash Gang,...

www.pocketgamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Adventure Games#Game Music#Google Play Music#Ios#Raw Fury#Grotto#Roadonearth#Tlr Games#The Ios App Store#Android Store#Earth Articles#Longest Road#The Game#Magical Music#Short Stories#Indie#Themes#Sound#Narrative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Google
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Lightracer: Ignition, the narrative-driven sci-fi simulator, is out now for iOS and Android

Lightracer: Ignition is the latest release by Chinese publisher Ohayoo and is available for download worldwide from the App Store and Google Play. Its existential narrative sees players command a high-tech space ark that holds the key to humanity's salvation as it confronts the Big Rip - a hypothesis which predicts that all matter in the universe will unravel to its atomic level over time with the expansion of the universe.
Video GamesGamespot

Eight Great Horror Mobile Games To Play On iOS And Android

The term "mobile game" usually makes people think of names like Pokemon Go, Candy Crush Saga, and Fruit Ninja. These fun, light-hearted games pop with color, delivering happy gaming experiences to all ages. If that's the kind of mobile game you like, this is not the list for you. Hidden...
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction Download for Android & IOS

Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction Download for Android & IOS. Diablo II: Lord of Destruction is an expansion pack for the hack and slash action role-playing game Diablo II. Following the participant successfully ventures into Hell and defeats Diablo in Act IV, they’re fulfilled from the Archangel Tyrael having an undercover rally upon coming into the Pandemonium Fortress. Tyrael opens a portal site to Harrogath, a stronghold on Mount Arreat from the northern Barbarian Highlands. As revealed at the end of Act IV, while among the Prime Evils of Hell, Diablo and Mephisto were murdered and their Soulstones ruined in the Hellforge, their living brother Baal has impersonated Tyrael and recovered his own Soulstone in the narrator Marius. Baal has raised an army and attacked Mount Arreat, whose Barbarian inhabitants are tasked with protecting the Worldstone.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Download for Android & IOS

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Download for Android & IOS. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Free Download. After escaping the boundaries of the Great Plateau, Link is invited to fit the wise Sheikah elder Impa and find out about the Guardians and Divine Beasts: 10,000 decades before these machines were made and successfully employed by yet another Hero, yet another Princess to overcome the Calamity.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Mondoku: A colorful number puzzle game coming soon to Android and iOS

Indie studio Lite Games is releasing Mondoku – their new colorful number puzzle game for Android and iOS – on May 27. In Mondoku, each number must appear once per row and once per column just like in Sudoku. The rules are very easy and quick to understand, but don’t let the easy rules fool you. Mondoku boasts of radiant colors and style. Each puzzle is almost a piece of art on its own featuring endless hours of joyful thinking.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Phrased Out is a new trivia game released for iOS and Android

Swedish games developer GLFF.gg has released a new free to play mobile game called Phrased Out. It is available now for iOS and Android devices. Phrased Out is all about you fighting through hordes of enemies using word and trivia gameplay to solve the mystery of a lost robot called BeepBoop.
Video Gamestechacute.com

10 Android Games You Can Try Out in 2021

Whether you’re part of a group of gamer friends and are curious to see what’s so exciting about them or are a closet gamer who hasn’t found a game that connects with your soul, this blog is for you. An Android device is so much more than just a cell...
Video GamesTouchArcade

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game’s Price of Power Expansion Set Arrives Beginning Next Month on iOS, Android, and PC

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game (Free) from CD Projekt Red is set to get not just an expansion but an expansion set in the form of ‘Price of Power’ which includes three expansions arriving from June to October this year. GWENT: The Witcher Card Game has been updated regularly on iOS and Android with new expansions, features, and more and it looks like 2021 will be a big year for the card game on all platforms beginning in less than two weeks with ‘Once Upon a Pyre’ which is the first expansion in the ‘Price of Power’ set. Expansion 2 will be releasing in August 2021 and will be detailed closer to release. All cards in this expansion will be craftable in the deckbuilder and obtainable from Ultimate, Faction, and Neutral kegs when the expansions release. Watch the detailed look at this expansion set and pricing in the video below:
Video GamesGematsu

Puzzle game Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi announced for iOS, Android

Publisher Square Enix and developer NHN PlayArt announced puzzle game Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi for iOS and Android during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special live stream. It will launch in 2021 in Japan. A western release is also planned. Watch the announcement trailer below.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Memory Stamps is a memory puzzle game out now for iOS and Android

Mobile games developer Tepes Ovidiu has released their puzzle game Memory Stamps now for iOS and Android devices. We recently featured the game in our Pocket Gamer LaunchPad livestreams where a preview build was supplied to us to show off on air. Memory Stamps is a puzzler all about memorising...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Out Now: ‘Huntdown’, ‘Bike Baron 2’, ‘The Longest Road on Earth’, ‘Mad Skills Motocross 3′, ’60 Seconds! Reatomized’, ‘Tears of a Prophet’, ‘Samorost 1’, ‘Letter Rooms’, ‘Guardians of Cloudia’ and More

Each and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!
Musicsoundtrack.net

Sony Music Announces 'The Longest Road on Earth' Soundtrack

Of the soundtrack, Beícoli says, "The Longest Road on Earth turned out to be something I needed and didn't even know it. It was a blank slate on which I have learned to use music as a journal. To me it is a long road—One of self-discovery and self-acceptance that I hope to keep walking for the rest of my life."