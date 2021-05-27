Economic boost coming in the back half of 2021, if vaccination stays effective: CIBC

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.40.