Economic boost coming in the back half of 2021, if vaccination stays effective: CIBC

By Canadian Press
okotokstoday.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — The chief executive of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is expecting the country to soon experience an economic boost as more people become fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "Our neighbours to the south...are enjoying an economic boost that we have yet to fully experience here in Canada," Victor Dodig told analysts on a Thursday call.

www.okotokstoday.ca
