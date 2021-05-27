Melanie L. Wood, age 32, of Grove City, Ohio, died Monday, May 24, 2021, in Grove City. She was born April 23, 1989, in Cambridge, daughter of Ronald R. and Cynthia M. Vorhies Wood of Pleasant City. Melanie was a 2007 graduate of Shenandoah High School and a graduate of Zane State University, where she earned a Master of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. She was serving an apprenticeship with Claypool Electric in Lancaster. Melanie enjoyed birds and cared for her pet doves. She also enjoyed gardening, caring for her plants, and horseback riding.