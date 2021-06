WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Poland rested Robert Lewandowski for a 1-1 draw with old rival Russia on Tuesday in a warmup for the European Championship. Poland took the lead in the fourth minute when Przemyslaw Frankowski got in behind the Russian defensive line and laid the ball off for Jakub Swierczok to score his first international goal. Russia hit back in the 21st when Vyacheslav Karavaev sneaked in at the far post to score off Alexander Golovin’s cross from deep.