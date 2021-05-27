newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma County, OK

Open Letter to the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority (Jail Trust)

By Free Press Guest Contributor
Posted by 
Oklahoma City Free Press
Oklahoma City Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRJF6_0aDb8eCy00

This letter is by Christopher Johnston, a military veteran and activist in Oklahoma County.

Dear Jail Trust members,

We — to include all the brave activists in Oklahoma — have an odd working relationship with you The Oklahoma Criminal Justice Authority. As stated in the last Jail Trust Meeting “I hope that this new era of leadership is productive”.

We keep coming back, unlike those white nationalists who came to only a few meetings then vanished. We risk everything to include our lives for god and country. I hope that is something you can respect now moving forward. We are, what I believe, the best of Oklahoma and our beautiful nation because we have a sense of duty. Duty to a higher calling is something I know too well.

When I was 17, I decided to sign a contract with The United States Army stating I will join the program called ” The Delayed Entry Program” which states that as soon as I graduate high school and turn 18, I will enlist in the Army. June of 2004, I raised my right hand and swore an oath to my country to protect her against all enemies foreign and domestic. Before I could legally drink, I served in my first war with 3 deployments total throughout my military career.

I have lost people I cared for in the service of my country. I chose to raise my daughter and leave honorably, but my service did not stop there.

I now fight this war against injustice in our streets and serve with those who took that oath to serve in the streets with me. I am tired of the violence. Most of my life has been violent. Violence also is public policy that hurts people.

It is not out of the kindness of people’s hearts as to why things are now being turned around at the jail. It is because we forced you to reckon with it.

We returned $25 million of CARES Act money to the people it was intended for as well. You all did not do that for the heck of it. It is because we exposed you.

Now that this ship is being run by someone else, I hope we can avoid the sins of the past because we want to collaborate with you and have a lot of great ideas if you would just listen.

Honor our humanity as we honor yours. Conduct the people’s business legally and morally.

It so far has not gotten off to a good start in that you all chose to limit free speech. To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin “He who gives up liberty for safety does not deserve either”. It is a dangerous game when you spit on democracy to obtain fascist order.

Americans do not get taught history accurately. Yes, Nazis are bad but your average American does not know the decades of chipping away of German democracy that led to that horrible time in our history. Actions like limiting speech are what ushers in evil like fascism.

There are so many parallels to how conservatives do things today that the Nazis did and it is terrifying. I do not know if any of you had ancestors that fought the Nazis but I did and I am glad to follow in their footsteps.

I hope that there is some moral compass left and you all revoke that hypocritical measure which was limiting Public Comment. It is not American and a stain on the majesty of our democracy. I hope that is the last undemocratic measure that gets pushed.

Remember the pendulum of power swings back and forth. Our state is not its own country and resides in The United States. And federal law is above state or county law. Our country and state are becoming more liberal and democratic.

Collectively, we are more educated than we used to be. With education comes critical thinking and ushers in the willingness to listen to new or different ideas.

Someday I and others who are behind the fight for criminal justice reform will be elected into office. It would behoove yourselves to not be short-sighted and rule yourselves out of relevancy.

Do you want to be on the minority side asking us for favors? Think outside of today from now on. It may not be tomorrow but the end of conservative rule over Oklahoma is coming, because, all things come to an end.

My willingness to collaborate much like everyone else’s is not an invitation to the notion that we have forgotten the undemocratic and possibly illegal things that have happened.

The Ice vote passed and will come up in the future. For your sake do not attempt to launder federal money again. It did not end up well for you all. Justice for the last time will be achieved for our memories are not short and our resilience is unyielding.

So, I say to you all, Godspeed on this journey moving forward because truth and justice will be achieved no matter what the cost. Thank you for reading this.

With Hope,
Christopher Johnston

Sustain our journalism by becoming a supporter

Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing high quality journalism that positively impacts our community. Click this link to support our mission.

Last Updated May 27, 2021, 12:23 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post Open Letter to the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority (Jail Trust) appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .

Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City, OK
179
Followers
104
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing quality journalism that accurately reflects government, life, arts, and entertainment in the Oklahoma City metro area.

 https://freepressokc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Education
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Law#State Law#County Jail#Federal Law#Jail Trust Meeting#The United States Army#Americans#Nazis#German#Criminal Justice Reform#Open Letter#Federal Money#Public Comment#Public Policy#Injustice#Conservative Rule#Cares Act Money#Safety#Violence#Activist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Army
Related
Congress & CourtsLeesville Daily Leader

'Shame on y'all': Bill to grant relief to prisoners convicted by non-unanimous juries fails

BATON ROUGE — A bill to allow 1,500 prisoners who faced non-unanimous juries a chance for parole or other relief failed Thursday in the House Judiciary Committee. The bill, HB346, was written by the chairman of the committee, Rep. Randal Gaines, D-LaPlace. It won all four Democrats' support but failed to sway any Republicans. It failed with a 7-4 vote and was voluntarily deferred by Gaines.
Ramsey County, MNPioneer Press

Meet the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office team leading criminal justice reform

Amid protests, racial reckoning and civil unrest, law enforcement agencies across the country are reexamining the criminal justice system and how it functions. At the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, multiple reform efforts are underway, including changing policy on pretextual traffic stops, pursuing more restorative justice options and improving conversations surrounding racial equity and inclusion.
Oklahoma StateNBC News

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announces resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Wednesday announced his resignation, citing “certain personal matters that are becoming public.”. In a statement released by his office, the 64-year-old Republican said he plans to step down June 1. In the statement, Hunter expressed concern that his personal issues could overshadow the work of his office.
Oklahoma Statekswo.com

Oklahoma lawmakers address REAL ID backlog

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawmakers are addressing the backlog of Oklahomans who have hit a roadblock in getting their REAL ID. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 1057 on Monday, giving Oklahomans the option to extend their renewal license time from four years to eight years. The bill will...
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter resigns due to “personal matters”

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney General Mike Hunter today announced he will be stepping down as Oklahoma’s attorney general, effective June 1st. “It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents, and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.
Franklin County, PAheraldmailmedia.com

Residents and Franklin County DA build racial equity in the local criminal justice system

Local residents have been meeting with Franklin County's district attorney to talk about racial equity in the local criminal justice system. On the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, District Attorney Matt Fogal unveiled the Advisory Board on Race and Equity. At bi-monthly meetings, the board works with the district attorney to identify gaps of injustice and racial inequities in the criminal justice system and in the community, according to the news release. The board also helps build collaborative and supportive relationships that create safe, non-judgmental spaces between citizens and law enforcement.
Politicsmainstreet-nashville.com

Lee signs criminal justice bills

Gov. Bill Lee has signed into law two bills aimed at reforming Tennessee’s criminal justice system that will create alternatives to prison for nonviolent offenders and help former inmates transition back into society. During a signing ceremony at the Tennessee State Museum on Monday afternoon, Lee signed into law the...
Mental Healthyoloda.org

Yolo County Criminal Justice Partners Helping to Decriminalize Those Who Live With Mental Illness

Article originally published by The Winters Express on May 19, 2021 by Community Content (Content from in an around the community, rather than staff) Yolo County's Criminal Justice partners - the Probation Department, the Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA), Yolo County Superior Court, the Public Defender, and the District Attorney (DA) - have been working diligently to decriminalize those with mental illness and substance use disorders, who often find themselves mired in the criminal justice system after committing crimes driven by their illness.
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

Department of Sociology & Criminal Justice

As a student of sociology and criminal justice you can expect to develop the insights of the sociological perspective as you become familiar with theoretical analysis of the social world. You will learn how to better understand the structures and patterns upon which everyday life rests, to understand the interplay between individual choices and social constraint, to interpret events from multiple perspectives, and to examine social arrangements critically. In short you will learn how to make a difference in their lives and in the lives of others!
Oakland County, MIThe Oakland Press

OCHN Criminal Justice System Programs

A list of current Oakland Community Health Network Criminal Justice System Programs. Mark Cavitt is a multimedia journalist at The Oakland Press and MediaNews Group in Michigan. His beat includes all Oakland County government offices, departments, boards, commissions and committees.
Oklahoma County, OKkgou.org

Oklahoma County Jail Trust Votes In New Chair

The Oklahoma County jail trust Monday elected trustee Jim Couch to be its new chair. The trust also welcomed former corrections chief Joe Allbaugh into its membership and passed a resolution that limits public comment in meetings. Couch is the former city manager of Oklahoma City. He said in the...