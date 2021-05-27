newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

QAnon Believers Committed Nearly 80 Conspiracy-Motivated Crimes, Report Finds

By Jack Brewster
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former President Donald Trump once described QAnon believers as people who “love our country” but a new report finds that 79 Q followers have committed crimes seemingly motivated by the baseless conspiracy theory. Key Facts. As of Wednesday, QAnon adherents have committed 79 ideologically motivated crimes across the United States,...

www.forbes.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Forbes

Forbes

196K+
Followers
49K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#Qanon#Criminal Conspiracy#Criminal Sexual Abuse#Conspiracy Theory#Radicalized#Fbi#Capitol#Contra#The Atlantic Council#Qanon Believers#Qanon Influenced Crimes#Qanon Adherents#Criminals#People#United States#Key Facts#Man#Country#Mental Health Issues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Terrorism
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
Indy100

Wife accidentally outs husband as alleged Capitol rioter in FB posts

A man who allegedly took part in infamous Capitol Hill riot was busted - after his wife posted pictures of him in the building to her Facebook page. She appeared to be trying to help him by attempting to paint his participation in a more wholesome light - but her attempts to defend him backfired as it helped lead the FBI to their door.
AdvocacyNew York Post

Prison guards forcibly shaved Sikh man’s beard, lawsuit claims

Arizona prison guards restrained a 64-year-old Sikh man and forcibly shaved off his beard — in violation of his religious beliefs, a federal complaint filed Monday said. Attorneys for Surjit Singh are calling for a probe into the Aug. 25, 2020 incident by the US Department of Justice for what they call “egregious religious-freedom violations.”
Violent CrimesMilton Daily Standard

War on drugs motivates police to commit murder

In the first seconds of video of the events leading to the April 21 police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., you see the unnecessary force so common in law enforcement in America. You also see the police violence that characterizes the so-called War on Drugs. Sitting in the back of...
Public HealthNew York Post

Proud Boys leader reportedly got $15,500 in COVID stimulus cash

Enrique Tarrio, head of the far-right Proud Boys group that was thought to be instrumental in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, received two government stimulus loans worth about $15,500, government records show. Tarrio, who lives in Miami, got an initial loan of $7,750 on March 30 and a...
ReligionPosted by
Vice

Over 30 Million Americans Believe in QAnon’s Most Outrageous Conspiracy

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. To figure out who might be a follower of the unhinged conspiracy movement QAnon, researchers might look at a person’s religious beliefs, or their devotion to Donald Trump, or even their belief in other conspiracy theories.
ProtestsAOL Corp

Grandma gossip helped lead FBI to Capitol riot suspect, officials say

A conversation between two women led to the arrest of a New Jersey man in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents. More than a week after the siege led by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the mother of Robert Lee Petrosh told a friend that her son had participated in the mob that stormed into the Capitol, authorities said. That friend then told her grandson, who informed the FBI about his alleged role, according to the document.
Presidential Electionwirenewsfax.com

Defense for a Few Capitol rioters: election misinformation

Falsehoods concerning the election aided bring insurrectionists into the Capitol on Jan. 6, and some people who are facing criminal charges for their activities during the riot expect their gullibility might rescue them at least engender some sympathy. Attorneys for three or more defendants charged in relation to the violent...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The QAnon contradiction

Two new reports this week have offered seemingly contrasting data about the resiliency of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which helped inspire the Jan. 6 insurrection. The Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab on Wednesday reported that after last spiking in the days before the Capitol attack, catchphrases associated with QAnon have now slowed to a tiny "murmur" on the mainstream internet — a decrease attributed, in part, to a crackdown on conspiracy content by the major social media sites. But on Friday, the Public Religion Research Institute released a survey conducted in March showing that 15 percent of Americans believe QAnon's central notion that the government and media "are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation." The findings were very similar to a Morning Consult poll from January.
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

Opinion: To reduce risk of mass shootings, prevent suicides

Not much is known about the motives of the gunman who killed nine co-workers at a light rail yard in San Jose on Wednesday. But we do know that he took his own life at the scene of the crime. Mass killers saving their last bullet for themselves is a recurring theme. Forty percent of public mass shooters commit suicide, according to the Associated Press/USA Today/Northeastern University Mass Killing Database.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Forbes

‘He Was Tortured’: Outrage Erupts Over Videos Of Black Man’s Deadly Encounter With Louisiana Police

Videos obtained by The Associated Press showing the deadly 2019 arrest of a Black man in Louisiana have sparked renewed national outrage over police brutality, with new body cam footage the AP revealed Friday showing the 49-year-old Ronald Greene was forced to remain face down on the ground despite having dangerously low oxygen levels, in what Greene's sister said Friday amounted to evidence he "was tortured.”
Congress & CourtsKOAT 7

New defendants charged in Oath Keepers conspiracy case

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has added four new defendants to the federal criminal conspiracy case againstOath Keepers who allegedly prepared for and took part in the U.S. Capitol riot, according to a new indictment made public in United States District Court for the District of Columbia on Sunday. The...