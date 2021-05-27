Cancel
Mabank, TX

Start your engines

By Shelli Parker sparker@athensreview.com
Athens Daily Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is time for the 7th Semi-annual Mabank Car, Truck, Motorcycle, Boat and Off-road Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12. All donations go to Feed the Hungry Corporation 501c3. Trophies and T-shirts will be provided by Unique Karz along with tons of awards including first and second place plaques, Best of Show, One Club and Dash plaques. Unique Karz is donating 50% of the registration fees back to FTHC and all donations will go directly to the non-profit to assist in the purchase of a new non-profit food warehouse in Mabank.

