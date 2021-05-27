PayPal Ventures & Fidelity Investments Participated in $40 Million Series A Funding Round For Digital Asset Trading Tech Provider Talos
Talos, a U.S.-based institutional technology provider for digital asset trading, today announced the completion of a $40 million Series A investment round, which was led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from PayPal Ventures, Fidelity Investments, Galaxy Digital, Elefund, Illuminate Financial, and STEADFAST Capital Ventures. Launched in 2019, Talos provides an...www.crowdfundinsider.com