PayPal Ventures & Fidelity Investments Participated in $40 Million Series A Funding Round For Digital Asset Trading Tech Provider Talos

By Samantha Hurst
crowdfundinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalos, a U.S.-based institutional technology provider for digital asset trading, today announced the completion of a $40 million Series A investment round, which was led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from PayPal Ventures, Fidelity Investments, Galaxy Digital, Elefund, Illuminate Financial, and STEADFAST Capital Ventures. Launched in 2019, Talos provides an...

www.crowdfundinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fidelity Investments#Technology Company#Financial Investment#Capital Investment#Galaxy Digital#Elefund#Illuminate Financial#Cto#Digital Assets Trading#Digital Asset Trading#Strategic Partners#Global Financial Markets#Institutional Investors#Ceo#Brokers
