Leading U.K. Chef Sally Abé Takes Her Vision for Contemporary British Food to Central London
Former head chef at the Michelin-starred Harwood Arms Sally Abé will open The Pem at the Conrad London hotel in St. James’s this summer. Abé, who left the Harwood Arms in April 2021 after retaining its Michelin star for four years, will be joined by highly regarded chef Laetizia Keating, also last of the Harwood Arms, and Emma Underwood, most recently at Darby’s, Robin and Sarah Gill’s restaurant in Nine Elms.london.eater.com