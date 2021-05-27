Leading U.K. Chef Sally Abé Takes Her Vision for Contemporary British Food to Central London

Until 12 June, V.O Curations, 56 Conduit St, W1S 2YZ. This multimedia group show of work by ten artists offers an expansive definition of "home" and rethinks the private domestic sphere as an unlikely site of political resistance. In many instances, we are invited to reconsider familial and bodily boundaries, such as in Patty Chang's dual screen 2001 video In Love. On either screen the artist is seen lengthily kissing each of her parents, an action that is reframed after a raw onion emerges and then reforms from their conjoined mouths, revealing the video to be playing backwards. Initially eliciting revulsion, it soon draws parallels to the pre-modern mastication of food for an infant and suggests that care operates in many forms.