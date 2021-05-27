newsbreak-logo
Ames, IA

Veteran Ames paddler to set off on 2,100-mile trip for charity

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHank Kohler has already experienced one paddling trip of a lifetime on waters that flow north. Now the Ames resident is less than a week away from embarking on another monthslong river adventure on waters that flow south. Kohler, 68, will launch a canoe on June 3 from the very...

Ames, IAAmes Tribune

'Take what you need': Mustard Seed Farm's Ames gardening event focuses on food security

An Ames group's springtime gardening event this weekend aims not only to provide a place for local growers to swap seeds, but also to address food insecurity. Mustard Seed Community Farm is holding a seedling and seed exchange, which is free and open to the public, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Ames Romero House, 709 Clark Ave. There will also be free garden kits available.
Iowa StateBloomfield Democrat

Fencing and grazing clinic offers technology, tours and tools

The Fencing and Grazing Clinic, organized and hosted by the Iowa Beef Center, the Department of Animal Science at Iowa State University, and the Beef Teaching Farm at Iowa State University, is set for June 17 at the Beef Teaching Farm in Ames. A variety of topics, speakers and learning...
Ames, IAwho13.com

Ioway Creek: New Name and New Look in City of Ames

AMES, IOWA — The former Squaw Creek that runs through the middle of Ames got a new name to start the year and now its getting a flood mitigation makeover as well. The creek’s name was changed to Ioway Creek earlier this year – still honoring Iowa’s Native American history but with a non-offensive name. Now the creek is being cleared of trees and widened in hopes of preventing future flooding.