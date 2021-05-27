newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Petoskey, MI

Police seek public's help in locating missing Petoskey man

Petoskey News-Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETOSKEY — The Petoskey Department of Public Safety is requesting the public's help as it seeks to locate a Petoskey man who was recently reported missing. In a flier distributed Thursday, the department stated Kevin Friedli, 51, was last seen in Petoskey on Thursday, May 20. He is described as having a bald head, blue eyes and short salt-and-pepper beard, standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing in the range of 200-220 pounds.

www.petoskeynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petoskey, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Officials#Public Officials#Ford#Detroit Lions#Lrb 231 Rrb 347 2500#Petoskey Man#Public Safety Officers#Public Safety Officials#Driving#Blue Eyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Emmet County, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Emmet County conservator pleads guilty

PETOSKEY — A Harbor Springs woman charged with multiple felonies following an investigation into her court-appointed work as a conservator has pleaded guilty to embezzlement in 57th Circuit Court. Monday’s guilty plea by Elise Page was made as part of an agreement with the Emmet County Prosecutor’s Office, after a...