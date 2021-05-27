Police seek public's help in locating missing Petoskey man

PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Department of Public Safety is requesting the public's help as it seeks to locate a Petoskey man who was recently reported missing. In a flier distributed Thursday, the department stated Kevin Friedli, 51, was last seen in Petoskey on Thursday, May 20. He is described as having a bald head, blue eyes and short salt-and-pepper beard, standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing in the range of 200-220 pounds.