Sonic Colors: Ultimate announced as an HD remaster for September

By Jaimie Ditchfield
Nintendo Enthusiast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Sonic Central livestream, Sega officially announced Sonic Colors: Ultimate, an HD remaster of the 2010 Wii game, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store with a release date of Sept. 7, 2021. Physical copies will come with a free keychain featuring Baby Sonic from the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. There will also be a Sonic Colors: Ultimate Digital Deluxe Edition that comes with early access to the game, exclusive music, gold & silver wearables, exclusive player icons, and a “Sonic Movie Boost.” Not much else is known about the game itself aside from it looking beautiful and providing the experience we all know and love.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
