Super Magbot brings magnetic leaps to Switch in June, demo out now

The ‘old people mayhem sandbox’ Just Die Already is out now, and players can look forward to a free update in June that adds a new PvP mode and four arenas. Just Die Already puts you right in the shoes of an old person that’s just been kicked out of their retirement home for being a nuisance. You’ll need to undertake dangerous challenges and put your very life in danger if you’re to secure a spot in a new home with free care, either alone or against other players in a PvP fight to the death (or seriously maimed). What’s even better than facing off against your friends as OAPs in wacky combat? Free updates, of course. DoubleMoose Studios has announced that the game will be updated with a new PvP mode that allows “players to pitch boomer against boomer, fighting for their lives.” We have no idea what that means, but it sounds like a blast. You’ll also be able to access four new PvP arenas. We can expect to see more updates heading to the game throughout 2021, so we’ll let you know when we know something more about what's planned.