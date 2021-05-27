newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Super Magbot brings magnetic leaps to Switch in June, demo out now

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Magbot is a new precision platformer from developer Astral Pixel and publisher Team17. The game is set to launch on June 22, but also has a generous demo available right now with a sample of fifteen challenging, later-game levels, so you can try it out right away. What sets...

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetization#Super Magbot#Astral Pixel#Team17#Charming Pixel Art#The Game#Trailer#Stages#Developer#Challenge#Secrets#Starters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Super Bomberman R Online F2P battle royale hits Switch this month

Konami has announced that Super Bomberman R Online will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam with a release date of May 27, 2021. This game is not to be confused with Nintendo Switch launch title Super Bomberman R, as this new title is free to play and offers global cross-platform battle royale gameplay for upward of 64 players. It was previously a Google Stadia exclusive, and the game will also make its way to Xbox One at some point in the future. Additionally, information on both a free and paid Super Bomberman R Online battle pass has been announced to coincide with its release date.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Spiritfarer update out now on Switch (version 1.8), patch notes

Spiritfarer’s latest update recently went live on Switch. The game is now at version 1.8, featuring a few different fixes. Camera zooming out way to much in coop. Player control only the cat and/or can only play in single player. Hugging ghost spirit blocking controls. Removed a placeholder item (Acetate...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power Coming to Nintendo Switch

Taking down bad guys and saving the world can be hard work but being a teenager is sometimes even more challenging. Popular comic book characters from DC know all about that challenging balance. Now, fans of DC Super Hero Girls can check it out with the upcoming video game on Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Super Bomberman R Online Makes The Leap From Stadia To Switch Next Week

Konami has announced that Super Bomberman R Online is launching on Switch and other platforms on 27th May as a digital-only, free-to-play title. The game was first announced for Switch back in March, when Konami revealed it would be ditching its previous Stadia exclusivity. A spin-off from Super Bomberman R, Online brings back the 8 Bomber Brothers and others as a 64-player, online battle royale, tasking players with blasting through battlefields, finding hidden power-ups and using them to blow away their enemies.
Video GamesGematsu

Sludge Life for Switch, Steam launches June 2

First-person open world graffiti game Sludge Life will launch for Switch alongside the Steam release of the PC version on June 2, publisher Devolver Digital and developers Terri Vellmann and Doseone announced. The PC version first launched for free via the Epic Games Store on May 28, 2020, and will...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Switch Online NES & SNES Update Brings 5 New Games

Nintendo has released a trailer showing off five new games that will be arriving in a Nintendo Switch Online NES & SNES Update next week. This latest handful of new games will mark a milestone for the service, as it will then have a triple-digit total of 104 retro games in all. This will happen on May 26th, when the update launches.
Video Gamesinputmag.com

Nintendo fans are super salty about the Switch's latest NES ports

Every so often Nintendo drops a few classic NES and SNES titles on its Nintendo Switch Online platform, as a treat for subscribers. These games are free to play, as long as you have a Nintendo Online subscription. The only problem: quite a few of the available games are pretty bad. As in, no one wants to play these even if they’re free bad.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Pecaminosa out on Switch next week

Last year, the police action RPG Pecaminosa was confirmed for Switch. It’s now been revealed that the game is on track to launch on May 27. Badland Publishing has shared the following overview and trailer for Pecaminosa:. Pecaminosa blends the charm of pixel art and the mechanics of an Action...
Video GamesGematsu

Wicce for Switch delayed to June 3

Publisher CFK and developer Alpheratz* have delayed the Switch version of side-scrolling platformer Wicce from its previously planned May release window to June 3. It will support English, German, French, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) language options. Wicce first launched for PC via Steam in May 2016. Here...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Just Die Already is out now, plus a new PvP mode planned for June

The ‘old people mayhem sandbox’ Just Die Already is out now, and players can look forward to a free update in June that adds a new PvP mode and four arenas. Just Die Already puts you right in the shoes of an old person that’s just been kicked out of their retirement home for being a nuisance. You’ll need to undertake dangerous challenges and put your very life in danger if you’re to secure a spot in a new home with free care, either alone or against other players in a PvP fight to the death (or seriously maimed). What’s even better than facing off against your friends as OAPs in wacky combat? Free updates, of course. DoubleMoose Studios has announced that the game will be updated with a new PvP mode that allows “players to pitch boomer against boomer, fighting for their lives.” We have no idea what that means, but it sounds like a blast. You’ll also be able to access four new PvP arenas. We can expect to see more updates heading to the game throughout 2021, so we’ll let you know when we know something more about what's planned.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Scarlet Nexus Demo Out Now on Xbox

Get a taste of what's to come. A playable demo for Scarlet Nexus is now available for those on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One platforms. Though this demo seems to be Xbox exclusive, the full game is slated to be released for the Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam come June 25.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

MonYuu demo arrives this June in Japan with carryover save data support

Experience has announced a demo for the upcoming Nintendo Switch dungeon RPG MonYuu will release next month in Japan. As previously reported, the demo will also come with carryover save data support so players can continue their progress in the full version of the game. The MonYuu demo will release...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Receives Free Demo on Switch

NIS America announced that a free demo is available now for Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny on Nintendo Switch-via the Switch eShop. Fans get to download the demo now with features highlighted in a new trailer. The demo features the opening moments of the game including getting to know the main protagonist Zed. Further, multiple stages will be available to get used to SRPG gameplay systems.