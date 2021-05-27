Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Tom Phillips released by WWE

f4wonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly ten years, Tom Phillips is no longer with WWE as he has been released. The news was first reported by Fightful and also confirmed by Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba. His release comes in a week that saw a large group of company cuts that affected several departments,...

www.f4wonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adnan Virk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Studios#Orlando#Spectrum Sports 360#Wwe Studios#Smackdown#Peacock#Penn State#Nxt Uk#Senior Manager#Backstage#Play By Play Duties#Pay Per Views#Company#Main Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Alexander Wolfe Reveals Reason WWE Gave For His Release

Former WWE star Alexander Wolfe sat down with German publication Sport1 to discuss his recent release from WWE. Wolfe clarified some details, saying it wasn’t an official firing and more a situation where WWE decided they wouldn’t be extending his current deal. “Well, I got a call from WWE on...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Two More Top WWE Executives Released

UPDATE x 3: The WWE office cuts are continuing, as several more top staff members have been released. According to Pwinsider, the latest cuts came in the international division. On Tuesday, several “major international office staffers” were fired. One of them includes Jay Rosenstock, WWE’s EVP of International. WWE President Nick Khan will now oversee the international offices.
WWE411mania.com

UPDATE: Adnan Virk Releases Statement on WWE Exit

UPDATE: The now former WWE Raw announcer Adnan Virk has now released a statement via Twitter on his exit from the company, thanking WWE for the opportunity. You can read his statement below:. “Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity. The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a...
WWEComicBook

WWE Releases Another Major Commentator

WWE's ongoing run of releases continued on Thursday, as Fightful' Sean Ross Sapp broke the news that former Monday Night Raw play-by-play commentator Tom Phillips has been let go. Phillips first started working for WWE via backstage interviews on the WWE App in 2011. He gradually made his way onto television via his backstage interviews and would eventually work as a commentator for NXT, SmackDown, 205 Live, NXT UK and Raw. He was replaced by Adnan Virk at the Raw commentary desk on April 12, but Virk announced he was leaving the company on Tuesday.
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Announcer Reportedly Released

WWE has been making some major cuts as of late, and recently fans have also seen some major changes to the commentary team. Now it seems that the broadcast team just got a little bit smaller, as Fightful is reporting that Tom Phillips has been released from WWE. As of...
WWEringsidenews.com

Keith Lee Has NOT Been Released By WWE

Keith Lee hasn’t been on WWE television in quite some time. There is a lot going on in this situation, but nobody is talking about it. Fans will know soon enough, but it’s unclear when he will return. A rumor caught steam today saying he was released, but that is not correct.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Another WWE Production Team Member Released – Details

According to a report from Pwinsider, WWE fired Giancarlo Dittamo earlier this week. Dittamo joined WWE’s production team back in November 2018. Dittamo had directed several documentary specials for WWE in the last three years. He produced the WWE Network’s Liv Forever documentary and the upcoming Superfan: The Story of Vladimir documentary. He was also said to have been heavily involved in Vladimir Abouzeide being named the first official “WWE Superfan”.
WWEf4wonline.com

WOL: Jimmy Smith, Adnan Virk, Tom Phillips, more, plus Rocky Romero interview!

Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including Jimmy Smith replacing Adnan Virk just as Tom Phillips is fired, NXT ratings including a horrifying demo number, and more, plus Rocky Romero joins us to talk AEW, New Japan Strong, Talk-N-Shop-A-Mania and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
WWEPWMania

Latest Backstage News On WWE Releasing Velveteen Dream

As noted, WWE released The Velveteen Dream on Thursday afternoon. He had not appeared on NXT TV since losing to Adam Cole in December, and after being away for some time, he was backstage at the May 10 RAW show, but never scheduled to appear. In an update, Bryan Alvarez...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The IIconics Admit They Were Shocked By Their WWE Releases, More

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, The IIconics (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) commented on their WWE releases, being shocked by them, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Billie Kay on not knowing why they were released: “I wish I...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Could Be Releasing NXT UK Talent Soon

It was noted by Andrew Zaharian on the Mat Men Podcast that the belief is that some WWE NXT UK talent could be getting released soon. “I heard [there’s] maybe some more to come. Some NXT UK talent.”. WWE released main roster talent last month then let go of several...
WWEComicBook

WWE Star Claims Recent Reports of Their Release Are Incorrect

When WWE's latest rounds of releases made its way to NXT and the WWE Performance Center last month Indian star Kavita Devi was named as one of the many wrestlers who got cut. Devi first arrived in WWE as a competitor in the 2017 Mae Young Classic and wound up signing with the company later that year. Her television appearances in the years that followed were limited (though she did compete in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34) and she hadn't wrestled a match of any kind since July 2019. But in a new interview with The Hindustan Times, Devi clarified that her time with the WWE isn't over.
WWEPWMania

Alexander Wolfe Comments On WWE Releasing Wrestlers Due To “Budget Cuts”

During an interview with Sport1.de, Alexander Wolfe talked about his impending departure from WWE and “budget cuts” being used as the reason for releases:. “I got a call from WWE on Wednesday and was told that my contract was not extended. It wasn’t officially a dismissal because my contract expires on June 15th. From then on I am no longer a wrestler for World Wrestling Entertainment. Strangely, it hit me less hard than I expected. I’m quite relaxed and happy, I don’t feel like pitying myself. First of all, I am generally a positive person, secondly, I can look back on six wonderful years at WWE with great and unique experiences, thirdly, I have had a plan B for a long time, which I am now tackling – and I also have little time to complain about it. because I have to organize a big move within four weeks, move furniture, cancel subscriptions, all the bells and whistles. It goes on and I am in good spirits that I can now apply everything I have learned elsewhere, where it is just as appreciated – maybe even more.”
WWEstillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reveals Why They Were Released

Quite a few WWE Superstars have been released in recent weeks, and this week WWE made some cuts in NXT. Notable names such as Velveteen Dream and Jessamyn Duke were released, and former Sanity member Alexander Wolfe was also released from his contract. During a recent interview with Sport 1...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Report – More WWE Releases Coming Soon

According to a report from Fightful, WWE is planning on laying off more talent/employees and some big names are being considered. The company is currently planning to make more cuts and they could come as early as this week. As many of you know by now, WWE made main roster...
WWEf4wonline.com

Tom Phillips discusses WWE career, getting replaced on Raw

The former Tom Phillips gave his first interview following his release from WWE last week, talking about his tenure with the company and his removal from the Raw announce team. Speaking to sports media reporter Richard Deitsch on his weekly podcast, Philips (Tom Hannifan) wasn't asked about what he was...