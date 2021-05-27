newsbreak-logo
Accused killer Barry Morphew expected back in court, faces two new charges

By Mia Villanueva
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Barry Morphew, the man accused of killing his wife Suzanne Morphew, is back in court Thursday for the second time since his arrest on May 5th.

According to documents posted to the Colorado Courts website, Morphew now faces two additional charges; tampering with a human body and possession of a dangerous weapon.

These are all the charges Morphew now currently faces:

  • Murder in the first degree
  • Tampering with a deceased human body
  • Tampering with physical evidence
  • Possession of a dangerous weapon
  • Attempt to influence a public servant

A legal analyst told our partners at 9News that the new charge of tampering with a human body, which documents say Morphew did between May 9th and 10th of 2020, could just be a suspicion by investigators. It could also mean they found a location where the body may have been at some point, and has been either hidden somewhere else or destroyed.

If Morphew is found guilty of tampering with a human body, he could face up to 32 years in prison for that charge alone.

The possession of a dangerous weapon charge means Morphew had to have a firearm silencer, machine gun, short shotgun, short rifle, or ballistic knife.

Morphew was also charged with forgery of a public record and election ballot defense for allegedly using his wife’s ballot to cast a vote for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

The arrest affidavit for the murder charge that Morphew faces is still sealed, and opposing parties have until May 27th to submit documents in response.

His virtual hearing starts at 4 p.m. Thursday in Chaffee County.

Media has been denied access to record the hearing, but we will be able to watch. Check back for updates.

Accused killer Barry Morphew expected back in court, faces two new charges

