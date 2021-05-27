newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

New York Knicks release statement after Trae Young spitting incident, ban fan indefinitely

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12mYF5_0aDb7FEI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38F4OH_0aDb7FEI00

Some mild-mannered taunting during Game 2 of the New York Knicks’ first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden Wednesday evening turned ugly.

Seen as public enemy No. 1 in the Big Apple, Hawks guard Trae Young has been on the receiving end of New York-like “hospitality” over the first two games . Unfortunately, that took a turn during Wednesday night’s game. This included a fan seemingly spitting on Young.

There’s absolutely no room for this in professional sports. Not even taking into account the current pandemic, spitting on a player should result in an indefinite ban from attending sporting events.

Apparently, the Knicks agree. They released a statement on Thursday, apologizing to Trae Young and the Hawks while announcing that the fan has been banned from Madison Square Garden indefinitely. Meanwhile, evidence on the matter has also been turned over to the proper authorities.

“We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan’s behavior,” the New York Knicks statement read . “This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned over information to the appropriate authorities.”

Unfortunately, this incident came the same night that Washington Wizards star guard Russell Westbrook had popcorn thrown on him during their game against the 76ers in Philadelphia. Said incident took place as Westbrook was leaving for the locker room after suffering an injury.

It’s great to have fans back in attendance for these important NBA Playoff games. In fact, the atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden Wednesday evening was electric .

That doesn’t excuse what happened to Trae Young.

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knicks#Spitting#Star Sports#The New York Knicks#The Atlanta Hawks#The Big Apple#76ers#Philadelphia#Popcorn#Madison Square Garden#Sporting Events#Professional Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAabc7ny.com

New York Knicks clinch No. 4 seed, set up series vs. Atlanta Hawks

After leading the New York Knicks not only to their first playoff appearance in eight years, but also securing the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 96-92 win over the Boston Celtics, Julius Randle said he isn't interested in discussing how far the Knicks have exceeded their lowly preseason expectations.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

The Knicks Wall Podcast: Knicks Clinch the Fourth Seed!

The Knicks Wall Podcast crew discusses the end of the regular season and preps everybody for a first-round playoff matchup with the Hawks. The New York Knicks have clinched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. What a time. They’ll have home-court advantage in their first playoff appearance in eight years against the Atlanta Hawks after scraping out a win over the Boston Celtics.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Checking in on NBA's 2021 lottery standings, projected draft order

The 2020-21 NBA regular season is officially over, but the draft order for July 29 has not yet been set. A handful of factors, including the play-in results, random tiebreakers and – of course – the lottery results themselves will ultimately determine what the 60 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft look like. But with the 72-game season in the books, there’s plenty we do know.
NBAsemoball.com

Playoff bound: Hawks clinch 1st postseason berth since 2017

ATLANTA (AP) -- The Atlanta Hawks spent three miserable years totally rebuilding their team, all with the idea of finally making a big move this season. Yet, as the All-Star break approached, they were limping along with one of the worst records in the NBA. Coach Lloyd Pierce was fired....
NBArotoballer.com

NBA DFS Prop Picks for Wednesday (5/12/21) - Monkey Knife Fight

Six games on Wednesday's slate is just the beginning of the end. There won't be any more night's with a seemingly endless amount of games, but that doesn't mean we don't have our fair share of options to bet on. The biggest cause of concern is who will be available and late scratches, so get in some quality bets before you miss out on some easy under bets for superstars who won't see full minutes.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAdarnews.com

Young rallies Hawks to playoff berth, 120-116 over Wizards

ATLANTA (AP) -- After watching the playoffs the last two years, Trae Young can't wait to see what it's like to suit up in the postseason. Young scored 33 points and John Collins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night, rallying Atlanta to a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards to clinch the Hawks' first playoff berth since 2017.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks squander opportunities in road loss to Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks took to the floor for the second time in as many nights as they tackled the Indiana Pacers at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Thursday night, the hosts also on the second night of a back-to-back. Coming off of the emotional high after topping the Phoenix Suns, the...
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 36 in win

Young had 36 points (11-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 13-13 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in Monday's win over the Wizards. On a night when Russell Westbrook set the career triple-double mark, Young outshined the former MVP with his fourth 30-point effort in the last six games. Young offset a poor night from three-point range with an efficient, 13-of-13 effort at the free throw line. Dating back to April 21 (seven game), Young has hit 71 of his last 72 attempts.
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Monday, 5/10

There are six games on tonight’s NBA DFS slate for DraftKings and FanDuel, and most have playoff implications. As a result, and with injuries in several spots, gamers can expect heavy usage from studs and possibly some different rotations than have been seen throughout the year. At this point in the season, injury and lineups news will be extremely important to monitor, so make sure you’re staying on top of it to make the most optimal NBA DFS picks. I plan to update this article with notes at the top until about 5 p.m. EST each day. After that, be sure to check out the Deeper Dive show with Loughy and me from 5 to 6 p.m. EST every weekday and Live Before Lock in the hour leading up until lock each day on the Awesemo YouTube channel.
NBAthenationalnews.com

Trae Young inspires Hawks to play-off berth with dramatic win against Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks clinched their first play-off berth since 2017 with a thrilling 120-116 home win over the Washington Wizards. Trae Young scored 33 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic 20, and John Collins finished with 18, including the three-pointer that gave Atlanta the lead with 24 seconds left. The Hawks post-season berth...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets on Sunday, the last day of the regular season, and neither team has a lot to play for. The Rockets, who traded James Harden at the beginning of the season, are in rebuilding mode and are headed to the NBA's Draft Lottery. Meanwhile,...
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Cleared to play

Young (hip) will play Thursday against the Magic, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Young was a game-time call due to right hip soreness, but he'll end up seeing the floor for the Hawks' second-to-last game of the regular season. Over the past seven contests, he's averaged 28.7 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.4 minutes.