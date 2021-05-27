Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Acer unveils an industry-first 17.3-inch Chromebook

By Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
ZDNet
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer has introduced four new Chromebooks at its Next@Acer press conference, and there's a serious push toward enterprise customers. The Acer Chromebook 317 is the industry's first 17.3-inch Chromebook, aimed at both heavy-duty multi-taskers and those wanting an immersive entertainment platform. The Chromebook 317 comes equipped with a thin-bezel display, backlit keyboard, and upward-facing speakers for a boost in productivity and immersive entertainment. It is powered by Intel Celeron silicon and features Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+).

www.zdnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chromebooks#Design#Productivity#Intel Celeron#Intel Wi Fi#Usb C#Gen Intel Core I7#Intel Core#Helios#Predator Orion#Nitro#Travelmate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ElectronicsGadget Review

10 Best Laptops for Seniors in 2021_

To find the best tablet or laptop for seniors, you’ll need to determine the features that are right for you and your home or work setup. We recommend that you favor laptops with light and compact form factors and those that are relatively inexpensive, to suit budget-minded seniors. Make sure to also consider the specs, as a powerful laptop will easily run advanced games and software applications. When buying a laptop for seniors, always look for a powerful processor, a gorgeous display, and a light and slim form factor.
ComputersGadget Review

Acer Swift 3 SF314 Review_

What could possibly be the best laptop for students and the best laptop for its performance, the Acer Swift 3 SF314 is a laptop that’s as powerful as it is expensive. It also has an IPS panel to provide stunning visuals and colors from the smoothly processed graphics, and a powerful 8 core processor.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

17-inch Acer Aspire 3 (A317-33) notebook with Pentium Silver N6000 in the test

The processor manufacturer Intel has been pursuing a two-pronged approach with CPU cores for years: In addition to the large cores found in Core-i and Xeon CPUs, Intel also maintains an architecture rail for small cores. The latter are the successors of the former Atom netbook processors, but this brand name is only used for embedded models.
Computerstalesbuzz.com

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is on sale at Amazon

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Working from home has...
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

First Look: Chromebook Diagnostic App Input Devices and menu tabs

About a week and a half ago, we covered some new updates that would soon be added to the Chrome OS Diagnostic App. If you aren’t familiar with the Diagnostic App, it is the tool rolled out in Chrome OS 90 that gives you insight into the performance of your device’s CPU, memory, and battery health. We have been tracking a bevy of updates to the Diagnostic App including integrated Connectivity Tools and more recently, the Diagnostic App added support for listing connected input devices and a new navigation menu.
Computersgsmarena.com

Realme's first tablet and laptop to be unveiled on June 15

Anonymous, 18 hours agoIf the OS is Win = No!. If the OS is Android = No! If the OS is Linux = Maybe!!Then you should install a Linux folk of your choice by yourself. Because, you know, nobody's stopping you from doing that. Rating0 |. ?. Anonymous. uvq. Agree....
ComputersAndroidGuys

How to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

There are plenty of reasons you may need to take a screenshot with your phone or device. For example, we use them here all the time for writing articles and tutorials — just like this one. However, you might just be trying to create a meme or share your highest...
Computersxda-developers

Can I print with a Chromebook?

If you recently switched to a Chromebook from a Mac or PC, you might be wondering about some basic tasks on your new device. Perhaps you’re even looking to use a popular docking station to turn your Chromebook into a productivity device? Printing is an incredibly important task, whether for school, work, or personal reasons. It’s incredibly simple to set up a printer and print a document in Chrome OS.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Zero Clone Offers 4 Cores, 4GB of RAM

The team at Radxa, known for its Rock Pi SBCs, has announced the development of a new SBC known as the Radxa Zero, which looks like a Raspberry Pi Zero but provides four times more CPU cores, twice the clock speed and up to four times more RAM. The most basic model is planned to retail for only $15.
ComputersPosted by
Android Police

Save $130 on a 15-inch touchscreen Asus Chromebook with the latest Intel processor

Asus Chromebooks tend to have a pretty good fit and finish. And they know it, too, which is why they tend to be a little pricey compared to similarly-equipped models from HP or Acer. Today Best Buy is selling the 15.6-inch Asus C536, with a latest-gen Intel processor and a touchscreen, for just $439. It's an impressive deal if you're in the market. This model is also called the CX5 in some listings.
ComputersGadget Review

Acer Aspire 5 A515 Review_

Thin and light ultrabooks are some of the best contenders for the best laptop with i5 processor, the best laptop and the best SSD laptop throne, and the Acer Aspire 5 A515 shows that quite well. Coming in at a very enticing price of just $650, this laptop doesn’t slack on the performance at all in order to achieve its low price tag.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

The Intel Evo-certified Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is officially available

Acer recently unveiled the latest iteration of the popular Chromebook Spin 713 and needless to say, it’s making all the right moves. The new 13.5″ convertible is the first-ever Intel Evo-certified Chrome OS device on the market and it comes rocking a powerful 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU. When announced, we were under the impression that the new Spin 713 would be available at Best Buy immediately following the press event but that wasn’t the case. The listing did go live on Best Buy’s website but remained as “Coming Soon” – until today.
Electronicswhathifi.com

Sharp unveils 2021 4K TV range: 50-inch model for just £530

Sharp has announced its new 4K TV range just in time for the Euro 2020 kick off, and there are some seriously affordable big-screen options. Both the DL and DN ranges come with very slim bezels, the Android TV operating system, HDR tech and sound by Harman Kardon. HDR10 and...
Computersbrighttalk.com

Chromebook & Latitude for Education

[[ userProfileTemplateHelper.getLocation(session.user.profile) ]]. Communication service providers are under pressure to provide quality of service against increased bandwidth requirements while adding new edge services quickly to meet their customers' needs. Virtual Edge Platform (VEP) allows many virtual network functions (VNFs) to run on a single x86 physical device. It also helps...
ComputersHot Hardware

Best Chromebooks Of 2021: Acer, ASUS And Lenovo Go Head To Head

Check Out These Great Chromebook Options From Some Of The Most Trusted Names In Computing. Unless you've been living under a rock, you already know that the Chromebook market is red hot at the moment. The COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp increase in demand for cheap computing devices from everyday consumers and school systems has led to a significant surge in Chromebook adoption. With this in mind, we decided to pull together a roundup of three current-generation Chromebooks that cover a broad pricing spectrum from Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer.
Cell Phonesigeekphone.com

Realme New Phone Design First Unveiled

Realme will release a flagship phone with the Snapdragon 870 in the near future, and it will be very cost-effective. It may be cheaper than the Snapdragon 870 phones on the market. This morning, a well-known whistle-blower blogger brought photos of what appeared to be the phone’s Internet access credentials...
ComputersEngadget

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review: It's all about the display

One of the best things about Google’s Chromebook Pixel, first introduced way back in 2013, was its screen. At a time when the vast majority of laptops used a 16:9 screen aspect ratio, the Pixel bucked the trend with a tall, 3:2 display. I fell in love with that extra vertical screen real estate. And while a handful of Chromebooks over the years have also featured 3:2 screens, most have stuck with wider ratios that are great for watching movies but not so much for scrolling through long documents.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Score this refurbished Acer Chromebook Spin 713 w/2-year warranty for $423

If you’re looking for a really good deal on a premium Chromebook, you may want to consider taking a trip over to eBay. While the massive online mall can oftentimes feel a bit daunting and some sellers are questionable, getting a Certified refurbished laptop from eBay actually carries with it some peace of mind that you won’t find with a lot of devices, even brand new ones. Certified Electronics from vetted sellers on eBay get a 2-year warranty backed by AllState that protects your new-to-you device from things such as screen failure, battery/charger failure, Wi-Fi failure, and hard drive/USB port failure.
Technologyxda-developers

Best Alternatives to Apple’s Magic Keyboard: Logitech K380, Keychron K2, and more!

Apple’s Magic Keyboard is a great keyboard for Mac users. But if you aren’t fan of it for some reason, there are plenty of amazing third-party alternatives on the market. Whether you want a full-size keyboard with a number pad, something cheaper than the Apple keyboard, or maybe a keyboard that can connect to multiple devices simultaneously, we’ve got you covered.