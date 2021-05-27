Acer unveils an industry-first 17.3-inch Chromebook

Acer recently unveiled the latest iteration of the popular Chromebook Spin 713 and needless to say, it’s making all the right moves. The new 13.5″ convertible is the first-ever Intel Evo-certified Chrome OS device on the market and it comes rocking a powerful 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU. When announced, we were under the impression that the new Spin 713 would be available at Best Buy immediately following the press event but that wasn’t the case. The listing did go live on Best Buy’s website but remained as “Coming Soon” – until today.