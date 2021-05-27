Acer unveils an industry-first 17.3-inch Chromebook
Acer has introduced four new Chromebooks at its Next@Acer press conference, and there's a serious push toward enterprise customers. The Acer Chromebook 317 is the industry's first 17.3-inch Chromebook, aimed at both heavy-duty multi-taskers and those wanting an immersive entertainment platform. The Chromebook 317 comes equipped with a thin-bezel display, backlit keyboard, and upward-facing speakers for a boost in productivity and immersive entertainment. It is powered by Intel Celeron silicon and features Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+).www.zdnet.com