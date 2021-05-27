newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Would DAYS OF OUR LIVES Recast Ciara? — The Headwriter Speaks Out!

By Chris Eades
soapsindepth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Victoria Konefal chose to drop to recurring status, it led some fans to wonder if Ciara would be recast on DAYS OF OUR LIVES. Because the actress is no longer on contract, her comings and goings have interrupted the very popular Ben and Ciara coupling. Recently, the writers were forced to give the character amnesia so she didn’t remember her love for Ben and would leave Salem with Theo instead. While Konefal is due to return to DAYS this summer, viewers are still worried that the soap might recast the role in order to keep both characters on the canvas together uninterrupted.

www.soapsindepth.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
Person
Victoria Konefal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Days Of Our Lives#Opera#Soap Opera Digest#Love#Days Of Our Lives#Salem#Amnesia#Writers#Soaps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ben And Ciara’s Summer Miracle, Wedding Anniversary Unlocks Memories?

DOOL spoilers for summer 2021 confirm that Ciara will come back to Salem. During her last stint, she was found alive but unconscious. She accidentally caused a gas leak, as well as an explosion inside the glass cage. Ben carried his wife into the hospital and she had surgery. However, when Ciara woke up, she was missing three years of memories. That just happened to include the “Cin” love story. By the time Ciara made her exit, she decided to leave Salem with Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson).
TV SeriesSheKnows

Days of Our LivesComings & Goings

The happy news keeps coming for Days of our Lives fans as higher ups endeavor to lock down cast members following the tense wait to see if the beloved soap opera would get the green light to continue at NBC. Moves were made in the lead up to the announcement to secure key players, including Robert Scott Wilson, who plays serial-killer-made-good character, Ben Weston, and who also just happens to be one half of a very popular romantic couple on the show.
TV Seriessoapoperaspy.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ben Burns Divorce Papers, Still Won’t Give Up On Ciara

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) gets an unexpected visitor. It is most likely a process server or even Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). It is confirmed that Ben receives divorce papers. However, he can’t bring himself to sign them or even really read all the paperwork. He goes up to the old cabin and burns the divorce papers.
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Promo: Lucas and Sami Get Trapped Together

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!. What's worse than being trapped in a basement with your ex? Nothing if you're getting some on the side. Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Sami (Alison Sweeney) work very hard at their attempts to get out, but aren't very successful. Chanel's (Precious...
TV & Videossoapsindepth.com

Chrishell Stause Returns to DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Folks in Salem just can’t seem to stay dead! Chrishell Stause returns to DAYS OF OUR LIVES to reprise her role of Jordan in episodes scheduled to air on Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25. “Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives… and even the lives of those who have died and just can’t seem to stay away from Salem!” joked the actress on Twitter when the news was announced.
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

Robert Scott Wilson and Jackée Harry Sign Contracts with Days of Our Lives

Two fan favorites will be sticking around Salem. Deadline reported that Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Weston) and Jackée Harry (Paulina Price) signed new contracts with Days of Our Lives in anticipation of the show's recent pick-up. Harry has been upped from recurring to full-time. Both characters are linked to core...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ben Gets Upsetting News From Ciara, ‘CIN’ Divorce Ahead?

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for next week of May 17 reveal that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) confides in Claire Brady (Isabel Durant). Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) has reached out to her husband to give him upsetting news. The only thing we can think of is that “CIN” will be getting a divorce. Keep reading to get all the details on this storyline.
TV & Videosfame10.com

Richard Steinmetz Joins Days Of Our Lives Cast

A new face is coming to Salem, but longtime soaps fans will find it familiar: Richard Steinmetz will be joining the cast of Days of Our Lives!. The soaps veteran made the announcement on Facebook this week, sharing “some good news. I landed a role on the soap Days of Our Lives”.
TV Seriesfame10.com

Days Of Our Lives Share Major Teaser For Upcoming Seasons

In case you missed the news: NBC has renewed Days Of Our Lives to air new episodes well into 2023. Hot on the heels of this announcement, Executive Producer Ken Corday has shared a monumental teaser to Soaps.com for Seasons 57 and 58. Fans of the sudser had been on...
TV Seriesfame10.com

Days Of Our Lives: Plotline Predictions For June 2021

Will Jan Spears get caught? Will Chloe and Brady finally come together now that Kristen is out of the picture? What about Ben and Claire? Can Xander help Gwen write a new chapter in Salem? Days of Our Lives (DOOL) fans just LOVE to speculate! As such, below are some DOOL plotline predictions for June 2021.