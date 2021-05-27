Would DAYS OF OUR LIVES Recast Ciara? — The Headwriter Speaks Out!

When Victoria Konefal chose to drop to recurring status, it led some fans to wonder if Ciara would be recast on DAYS OF OUR LIVES. Because the actress is no longer on contract, her comings and goings have interrupted the very popular Ben and Ciara coupling. Recently, the writers were forced to give the character amnesia so she didn’t remember her love for Ben and would leave Salem with Theo instead. While Konefal is due to return to DAYS this summer, viewers are still worried that the soap might recast the role in order to keep both characters on the canvas together uninterrupted.