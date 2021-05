Are you also facing auto-closing windows on EA Desktop App after quitting Knockout City? If yes, then read this full article to know how to fix this solution. Recently Released, Knockout City is a team-based competitive multiplayer game developed by Velan Studios and published by Electronic Arts (EA). This game revolves around knocking the opponents down. Knockdown can be done by the different kinds of balls. In the game, there is also another feature that avails players to throw other players as a ball to knock opponents down. It includes six types of game modes. In this article, we are going to talk about the issue with auto-closing windows on the EA Desktop App and how you can fix it? So, here is everything you need to know.