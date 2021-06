Campaigners have called for the permanent closure of the “detention-like” former army barracks in Kent that have been used to house asylum seekers, after a High Court judge found that the accommodation failed to meet the “minimum standard”.Six asylum seekers formerly housed at Napier Barracks, in Folkestone, won their challenge against the Home Office over the “unsafe” and “squalid” conditions at the facility.Activists have repeatedly raised concerns about the site, and a number of organisations including Refugee Action, Jesuit Refugee Service UK, the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI) and Care4Calais, reiterated their calls on Thursday for...