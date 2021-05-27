newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

A Bad Day At Black Rock For Big Oil!

By Steve Hanley
CleanTechnica
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProbably not many of you remember the 1955 film Bad Day At Black Rock starring Spencer Tracy, Ernest Borgnine, Lee Marvin, and a cast of thousands. It was a really awful movie in which little if anything of substance happened, but the title has become part of our lexicon. May 26, 2021 was a Bad Day At Black Rock for the fossil fuel industry, which suffered three body blows, one courtesy of a Dutch court and the other two delivered by investors, including BlackRock, the largest investment management organization in the galaxy.

cleantechnica.com
