The 10 best places to buy gender-inclusive clothing
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The fashion industry is notoriously not so great for trans and nonbinary people. Most gender-neutral options are just “quirky” T-shirts or “neutral” colored clothes, which have been accurately described as “grey [and] brown sack[s]”. Most retailers categorize their apparel sections as “men’s” and “women’s,” leaving people outside of the gender binary with nowhere to turn. Yet more challenging: Men’s sizes are typically more straight-cut and slim-fit, with no real room for curves in the chest or thighs, and women’s sizes often run smaller but account for more curves, like hips and breasts.www.reviewed.com