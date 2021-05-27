The 10 best places to buy gender-inclusive clothing

You found the ring, popped the question and are happily headed towards matrimonial bliss. You could be forgiven for thinking that your trips to the jewelry store are over (at least until that first anniversary rolls around). But not so fast. Wedding bands — aka the other wedding ring — are just as, if not more, important than the bauble you used to propose. While women’s engagement rings tend to get all the attention, a man’s wedding band is the one piece of jewelry he’ll wear ‘til death do he part. In other words, you should put some serious thought into what you get.