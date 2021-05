More than 58,000 members of the United States armed forces lost their lives in the Vietnam War. The remaining American men and women who served, 6.4 million who are alive today, bear witness to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. This year, Stafford County dedicates its annual Memorial Day Ceremony to the fallen in the Vietnam War and invites the families of the fallen, Vietnam War veterans, and the public to help remember them. Out of deference to other local observations, the ceremony occurs on Friday, May 28, at 10:00 a.m. at the Armed Services memorial located to the rear of the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford (22554).