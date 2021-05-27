Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

The Eureka Police Department released a new report that is a little different from their usual reports

kiem-tv.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- The Eureka Police Department released a new report that is a little different from their usual reports. According to EPD, this report to the community on 21st century policing is the first of its kind in Humboldt County, but in light of the recent texting scandal involving some EPD officers, the timing for the release of this report was difficult for the department.

kiem-tv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Humboldt County, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Eureka, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Epd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Eureka police want residents to report illegal fireworks

The following is a press release from the Eureka Police Department:. In response to the growing number of illegal firework complaints over the years (a 137% increase from 2019 to 2020), the City of Eureka has created a new form to report illegal fireworks. The form can be found on the Eureka Police Department website Eurekapd.net or here. Completed forms can be submitted by email, mail, or in person and will be reviewed by both Eureka Police and Humboldt Bay Fire.
Law Enforcementmtpr.org

Reporters Detail The Rise And Fall Of The Crow Nation Police Department

Last June, the Crow Nation created a new police department. Then, five months later, that department shut down with little notice as to why. MTPR’s Freddy Monares spoke to Nikki Zambon and Olivia Swant-Johnson, the pair who reported the story for the Montana Native News Honors Project at the University of Montana’s School of Journalism.
Metropolis, ILmetropolisplanet.com

Police Reports

Metropolis officers were called to check out a suspicious person in the 1800 block of Catherine. Upon arrival of the K9 officer, he located Rebecca M Crenshaw, 33, of Golconda. A computer check revealed she was wanted on warrants issued by Massac County for aggravated battery and criminal trespass to property and by Pope County for possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia. Crenshaw was arrested and lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.
Public SafetyPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Hackers Release Data from the Presque Isle Police Department

Hackers have released hacked data from the Presque isle Police Department after threatening to do so if a ransom was not paid. According to the Bangor Daily News, PIPD reports were put on the black web which included almost 15,000 emails and statements from witnesses - some that date back to the 1970’s. In all, over 200 gigabytes of data were released.
Hoopeston, ILNewsbug.info

Hoopeston Police Department reports June 2-9

Arrested: Stephanie L Marroquin (41) (F) of Hoopeston. Details: HPD Officers conducted a traffic stop and a computer search showed Mrs. Marroquin to have no valid driver license was given a Vermilion County court date. Found Item. Details: A Key was found at the Legion Shelter. Owner may come to...
Reed City, MICadillac News

Reed City Police Department weekly report

• Officers were requested to perform a civil standby while a male collected his belongings from his ex-girlfriend’s house. The individual was able to enter the residence and collect his items without incident. • Officers were dispatched to assist with a found dog. The caller reported she had tried locating...
Taylor, TXtaylorpress.net

TAYLOR POLICE DEPARTMENT ARREST REPORT

It is important to note that an arrest should not be considered as evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MAY 24 Trinity Cornwell, 17, of…
Spokane, WAinlander.com

Will the latest round of discussion between the Spokane Police Department and communities of color be different from the others?

The first meeting of a new, still unnamed Spokane coalition dedicated to discussing police reform lasted seven hours, and the conversation didn't really get to police reform. Instead, the two facilitators kicked off the May 18 discussion — nearly a year after George Floyd's death sparked national protests — with a particularly heavy icebreaker question: What was their own experience with the cops?
Gridley, CAkrcrtv.com

Gridley Police Department investigating report of law enforcement impersonator

GRIDLEY, Calif. — Authorities have issued a warning following a report of a law enforcement impersonator trying to pull people over in Gridley. "The Gridley Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious activity report where individual(s) were driving in and about the incorporated and unincorporated areas of the City of Gridley, using either solid red lights or red flashing lights to get individuals to pull over," the department wrote in a press release on Friday.
Clermont, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Clermont Police Department’s annual report available

The Clermont Police Department recently released results of its 2020 annual report. Each year, CPD completes a report summarizing and highlighting the prior year. The report covers demographic information, crime statistics, specialty units, community engagement, resources and awards. During 2020, Clermont Police officers responded to 41,519 service calls. “Our annual...
Hennessey, OKKingfisher Times and Free Press

Hennessey Police Department incident reports

May 26 — Officer Matthew Bruner was running radar at West Jack Choate Avenue and Cemetery Road facing east into town at 11:22 p.m. when he saw a pickup truck followed by a gray car both traveling at high rates of speed, according to his report. He activated his emergency lights ...
Little Falls, MNhometownsource.com

Little Falls Police Department

May 26 — A resident on Buck Lane reported damage to their property. May 28 — A business on LeMieur Street in Little Falls reported damage done to the car wash. May 29 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported a theft. May 30 — A resident on Fifth...
California StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Essential California: Text message scandal rocks Eureka police department

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, June 10. I’m Justin Ray. The Eureka Police Department in Northern California has been engulfed in controversy after private text messages among officers were published by the Sacramento Bee in two reports: one released in March, and another two days ago. Since the first story broke, a top supervisor has been placed on leave and other officers have left or are looking to leave the department, according to the Bee.
Lima, OHhometownstations.com

Lima Police Department responds to report of robbery at State Bank

The Lima Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at State Bank located on the corner of Market and Jameson on Friday. Detectives state that at approximately 2:45 P.M, a 6' 1" white male entered the bank through its main entry doors wearing a hoodie with its hood up, along with sunglasses and a red bandana covering his face.