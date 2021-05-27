The Eureka Police Department released a new report that is a little different from their usual reports

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, June 10. I’m Justin Ray. The Eureka Police Department in Northern California has been engulfed in controversy after private text messages among officers were published by the Sacramento Bee in two reports: one released in March, and another two days ago. Since the first story broke, a top supervisor has been placed on leave and other officers have left or are looking to leave the department, according to the Bee.